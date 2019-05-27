Podcast: Matt Walker on What It Takes to Rise to the Top

Words Chris Hall : Photo Jack Tennyson
Matt Walker is on the rise. With a 5th place finish at the first World Cup of the year, in only his second elite season, it’s clear that Matt has got what it takes. Have a listen to find out about his career so far, and how he approaches his racing. One of the most methodical and analytical riders out there, Matt is one to watch, and definitely someone to learn from. Hit play and give it a listen to find out what it takes to beat your heroes!
