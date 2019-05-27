INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Matt Walker on What It Takes to Rise to the Top

May 27, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Matt Walker is on the rise. With a 5th place finish at the first World Cup of the year, in only his second elite season, it’s clear that Matt has got what it takes. Have a listen to find out about his career so far, and how he approaches his racing. One of the most methodical and analytical riders out there, Matt is one to watch, and definitely someone to learn from. Hit play and give it a listen to find out what it takes to beat your heroes!

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/matt-walker and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Looking forward to watching Matt grow as a rider. Hung out with him at pre-season FOX testing earlier this year; super chill dude and well spoken.
  • + 1
 Yeah he's a really nice dude, definitely one to watch! I bet the FOX pre-season was an interesting place to be @captyvatemedia

