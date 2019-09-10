Podcast: Matt Wragg on Travel, Photography & Losing Control Of His Brain

Matt Wragg is a professional photographer, writer and has been an editor-at-large for Pinkbike since 2011. Matt has been in the industry for many years, he's travelled the world for numerous projects and was one of the first photographers to actively shoot enduro. Matt recently posted a blog article here on Pinkbike called 'The Day I Lost Control Of My Brain'
where he openly talked about his struggles with mental health and the resulting anxiety/depression.
On this episode we discuss everything from how he first got involved with mountain biking, travelling the world, photography and take a deep dive into how his mental health battles first came to the surface and what he's been doing to overcome them.
