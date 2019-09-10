Podcast: Matt Wragg on Travel, Photography & Losing Control Of His Brain

Sep 10, 2019
by HKT Products Ltd  

Matt Wragg is a professional photographer, writer and has been an editor-at-large for Pinkbike since 2011. Matt has been in the industry for many years, he's travelled the world for numerous projects and was one of the first photographers to actively shoot enduro. Matt recently posted a blog article here on Pinkbike called 'The Day I Lost Control Of My Brain' where he openly talked about his struggles with mental health and the resulting anxiety/depression. 

On this episode we discuss everything from how he first got involved with mountain biking, travelling the world, photography and take a deep dive into how his mental health battles first came to the surface and what he's been doing to overcome them.

The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything. Enjoy, thanks for listening!

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Thanks for sharing Pinkbike, it's really appreciated. Thanks to Matt for being a fantastic, open and honest guest too. Remember, its not weak to speak folks!
  • 2 0
 Awesome podcast.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for lending us your ears, glad you enjoyed this one Jason.
  • 1 0
 @HookitProducts: 2 hours and 40 minutes and I was sad it ended. Could have listened all day.

