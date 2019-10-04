Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Podcast: Nature vs. Nurture With Jackson Goldstone & His Dad

Oct 4, 2019
by HKT Products Ltd  
staronphoto.com

Jackson Goldstone is a 15 year old mountain bike athlete from Squamish, BC, Canada. No doubt you've seen Jackson riding with and competing against the best riders in the world, recently landing a double backflip at Audi Nines and appearing in various edits but, how did it all start?

Jackson shot to fame at just 3 years of age when his Dad, Ron published a video to Pinkbike called 'Jackson Run Bike To Kindergarten' which is still the most viewed video on the Pinkbike server!

On this episode of The HKT Podcast I was joined by both Jackson and Ron to discuss Jackson's evolving career, how Ron manages his work/life around travelling with Jackson to events, the importance and balancing act of social media, sponsorship deals, the testing family dynamic and what the future holds for Jackson and the rest of the family plus, much more...

The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

Enjoy, thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Jackson Goldstone


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
78982 views
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
72415 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
72204 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
69026 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
51849 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
48954 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
47112 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
44380 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 It seems one needs a surname containing 2 minerals.
  • 1 0
 The secret revealed!!!
  • 2 0
 Surprised to see why YT still haven't hook Jackson up as their CEO.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013731
Mobile Version of Website