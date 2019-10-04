Podcast: Nature vs. Nurture With Jackson Goldstone & His Dad

Jackson Goldstone is a 15 year old mountain bike athlete from Squamish, BC, Canada. No doubt you've seen Jackson riding with and competing against the best riders in the world, recently landing a double backflip at Audi Nines and appearing in various edits but, how did it all start?
Jackson shot to fame at just 3 years of age when his Dad, Ron published a video to Pinkbike called 'Jackson Run Bike To Kindergarten'
which is still the most viewed video on the Pinkbike server!
On this episode of The HKT Podcast I was joined by both Jackson and Ron to discuss Jackson's evolving career, how Ron manages his work/life around travelling with Jackson to events, the importance and balancing act of social media, sponsorship deals, the testing family dynamic and what the future holds for Jackson and the rest of the family plus, much more...
The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you.
The entire back catalogue can be found on our website
and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast
on everything.
Enjoy, thanks for listening!
3 Comments
Post a Comment