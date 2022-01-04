close
Podcast: Neko Mulally Shares All the Details Behind His 2022 Race Programme & the Bike He Designed

Jan 4, 2022
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Zach Faulkner

Words Chris Hall : Photo Zach Faulkner

When Neko Mulally got in touch to tell me that he was designing his own bike and putting his own programme together for 2022, I couldn’t have been more excited for him. Neko has already build two bike parks, put together a race series and done heaps for US mountain biking in general, so you can bet that he’s going all in on this one too.

We sat down to find out where the idea came from, what drove him to do it and what it takes to pull all this together. Find out how much a World Cup season costs and what Neko felt he needed around him in order to perform. We chat about how Neko approached designing the bike and getting it built, as well as finding out when we might be able to buy one. Hear Neko’s thoughts on the first rides of the new bike too. We’ll be catching up with Neko throughout the year during our World Cup shows, but I hope that this chat whets your appetite for what Neko is up to and for DH racing in general. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Neko Mulally.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/nekobike/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Neko Mulally


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Another great podcast! This really dives deep into the process and has many valuable insights into building a frame and a world cup team. I hope Neko kicks some goals this season, you are a true ambassador of the sport.
  • 3 0
 the pride of North Cakalack
  • 1 0
 Reminds of the R9. I always wanted one of those when I was younger and racing a lot.
  • 8 7
 Looks like a session.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



