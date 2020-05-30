Podcast: Nina Hoffmann Talks About Her Rapid Rise to the World Cup Podium

Words Chris Hall : Photo Sebastian Gruber
How do you go from your first mountain bike race in 2015 to standing on World Cup podiums in 2019? Well, Nina Hoffmann is the right person to ask. After a late start in mountain bike racing, Nina has already stood on the World Cup podium numerous times, and won qualifying at one of the toughest tracks on the circuit, making her one of the top riders to watch in 2020. We sat down to chat about her background in javelin and what was needed to convert her fitness for mountain biking. We cover her race career so far and talk about her quick rise to the podium. As Nina is studying psychology, she also provides some interesting insights into ways to improve that side of your racing game, so hit play below and give it a listen.
