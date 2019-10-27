Podcast: Offseason Gains with Jonny Thompson from Fit4Racing

Words Chris Hall : Photo Peter Ostrowski
This week on the podcast, I’m joined by Jonny Thompson from Fit4Racing
, to talk about how to make gains in the off-season. We cover loads of topics including how to approach putting together your own plan, the potential benefits of fasted training, how simplification can help you achieve more, how to spot signs of overtraining, and plenty more. Give it a listen in the player above, and get your offseason training on track.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/fit4racingnovember19/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
3 Comments
Post a Comment