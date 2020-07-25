Podcast: Paul Basagoitia Talks in Depth About his Life Changing Injury and Recovery on The Powell Movement

Paul Basagoitia’s life has been a rollercoaster of insanity. He powered through a dysfunctional childhood by racing his bike. When his race career came to an abrupt halt do to lack of support at home, his bike became an escape. Then he met Cam Zink, eventually got on a mountain bike, had overnight success, became a pro, and had a life altering injury. We talk about it all on this heavy podcast.

Paul Basagoitia Show Notes:

3:00: Busy life, premieres, and travel

6:30: Minden, NV, bikes, and racing

8:00: Factory Team, expenses, and home

14:00: Pressure, BMX parents, and divorce

17:00: Hotel life, the end of BMX

25:15: Cam Zink, where is his bike career, and Sea Otter

31:00: Crankworx, sitting in the hot seat, and winning

38:00: The rest of 2004, Derek Westerlund, and Sponsorship

42:00: Graduation, traveling the world, and filming, and Rampage

47:00: Rampage, his compound, and sponsors

53:00: The end of filming, the double backflip, and losing his sponsors

59:00: Re-inventing himself, new sponsors, Rampage, and the Accident

66:00: The movie, rehab, poop and pee, stem cells, and the long road back to his bike

79 :00: Inappropriate Questions with Roy Tuscany
Paul Bas shredding Rampage

