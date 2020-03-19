Podcast: Peter Jamison Talks 'Tribe', Self Funding Films & Working with World Class Athletes

Peter Jamison is a 20-year-old filmmaker from Canada. Peter first appeared on the podcast almost exactly a year ago after he released his self-funded film PASSION, A Freeride Mountain Bike Documentary.
Peter just launched another self-funded film called TRIBE which, aims to connect viewers to the various riding communities across North America and, it features some heavy hitters including Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, Kade Edwards, Reed Boggs, Matt Macduff, and Brett Rheeder. On this episode we talk about how his career has changed since the launch of PASSION, working with the world's best athletes and what's on the calendar for the rest of the year.
