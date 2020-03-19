Podcast: Peter Jamison Talks 'Tribe', Self Funding Films & Working with World Class Athletes

Mar 19, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

Peter Jamison is a 20-year-old filmmaker from Canada. Peter first appeared on the podcast almost exactly a year ago after he released his self-funded film PASSION, A Freeride Mountain Bike Documentary. 

Peter just launched another self-funded film called TRIBE which, aims to connect viewers to the various riding communities across North America and, it features some heavy hitters including Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, Kade Edwards, Reed Boggs, Matt Macduff, and Brett Rheeder. On this episode we talk about how his career has changed since the launch of PASSION, working with the world's best athletes and what's on the calendar for the rest of the year.

The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

Enjoy, thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Peter Jamison


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
71118 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
69255 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ibis Comments on Shelter in Place Order]
57564 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
51073 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
46648 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
45522 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
41846 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
41576 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.006846
Mobile Version of Website