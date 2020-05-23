Podcast: Volume 10 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins, Boris Beyer and a very special guest

May 22, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  
The episode with Olly s Mum

The one with Olly’s Mum…
On this episode of The Lockdown Companion Davi and Olly are joined firstly by a surprise guest, Clare Wilkins (Olly’s Mum) to learn about how accident prone he was as a child, Clare drops some knowledge bombs about bees and shares some hilarious antics carried out by Olly’s grandad. As if that wasn’t enough, Boris ‘Mad dog’ Beyer then joins us to chat about how he’s coping with Lockdown, the stories behind some of his hilarious tattoos, tigers out on the trails, elephants falling out of trains and much more…

There's another incredible cover song by Zeb over on the iTunes, Spotify and Soundcloud version of the podcast too.

Prefer to watch the full podcast, here it is...

The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episode are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe, stay indoors and thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Interviews


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
75135 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
64797 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
50031 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
49796 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
49374 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
48996 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
46252 views
First Look: ShockTune is a Free Suspension Setup App
43082 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I think it was episode 6 or 7 when I finally realised that the logo is not a basketball with ovaries.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006864
Mobile Version of Website