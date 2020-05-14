Podcast: Positive Thinking, Racing, & Training with Sian A'hern

May 14, 2020
by Beyond The Tape  
Nick waygood photo


In this episode, I was lucky enough to sit down with one of the raddest (and fastest) people I know, Sian A'hern. We met in Bright when I was covering the national champs and she is by far one of the most welcoming and positive personalities I have ever come across. Her attitude towards working hard while maintaining a strong focus on fun is the true underlying key to her success. To hear her views on women riding was truly refreshing and really made sense. If you can't tell already I was super happy with this episode and I hope you are as well.




Title photo by Nick Waygood

As always thanks to Craftworks for keeping the podcast running smoothly. FSR media for producing a product way better than I ever could. NSDynamics for keeping my bike on the ground and feeling plush. A huge shout of to HUCK THE world for keeping me dry over the last week with their new trail jacket. If you want to help support the podcast then jump over to beyondthetape.com and buy some merch.

Posted In:
Podcasts Sian Ahern


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Police to Patrol Bike Park Wales]
123356 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
82042 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
63563 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
53523 views
Mavic Placed into Receivership in France
49588 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
48433 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
35370 views
Throwback Thursday: Champery 2007 - The Greatest Race Run Ever?
35232 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006513
Mobile Version of Website