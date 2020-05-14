Podcast: Positive Thinking, Racing, & Training with Sian A'hern

In this episode, I was lucky enough to sit down with one of the raddest (and fastest) people I know, Sian A'hern. We met in Bright when I was covering the national champs and she is by far one of the most welcoming and positive personalities I have ever come across. Her attitude towards working hard while maintaining a strong focus on fun is the true underlying key to her success. To hear her views on women riding was truly refreshing and really made sense. If you can't tell already I was super happy with this episode and I hope you are as well.Title photo by Nick WaygoodAs always thanks to Craftworks for keeping the podcast running smoothly. FSR media for producing a product way better than I ever could. NSDynamics for keeping my bike on the ground and feeling plush. A huge shout of to HUCK THE world for keeping me dry over the last week with their new trail jacket. If you want to help support the podcast then jump over to beyondthetape.com and buy some merch.