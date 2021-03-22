Podcast: Rachel Atherton on How Pregnancy is Changing Her Identity, the Loneliness of Winning, and More

Mar 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

In this episode of Looking Sideways, Rachel Atherton describes the first five months of her pregnancy, what it feels like to win World Cup races, her many injury recoveries, and more.

Looking Sideways Episode 151 Description:

Bone fide legend alert!

Yep, my guest this week is a proper icon, somebody who has achieved so much in their own discipline that they’ve crossed over into the mainstream realm as the personification of their chosen sport.

Take a look at Rachel Atherton’s record and you’ll see why. Five world champion titles. 6 UCI World Cup titles. 39 World Cup events. The ‘double double’ in 2015 and 2016 - which was, also, the only perfect season ever.

It is an absolutely extraordinary record of achievement by an athlete who has achieved genuine greatness. And yet, as I discovered during our conversation, it has also come at quite a physical and mental cost, as the lengthy list of injuries and setbacks that have complemented her victories attest.

Now, as Rachel prepares to become a Mum, we sat down to discuss her career so far and her plans for the future. I’ve met and chatted to Rachel a few times over the years and I’m always so impressed by her complete emotional honesty and levels of self-awareness. This is just a brilliantly revealing conversation with somebody at the absolute top of their field, full of peerless insights into the the nature of success, competitiveness and how to cope with failure.

I really enjoyed this one, and I have to thank Rachel for opening up fully and bringing the full range of her experience, insights and extremely impressive levels of self awareness to the conversation. Hope you enjoy it.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great to hear a top downhill racer being interviewed by someone outside of the MTB industry, 'The Looking Sideways Podcast' definitely took the conversation to places it wouldn't have done otherwise. Hats off to Rachel! Outstanding.
  • 2 0
 Identity is a fluid concept as you age and life changes. Often for the better. But love for biking is always there!

