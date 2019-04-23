Podcast: Rachel Atherton - What It Takes to Win

INTERVIEWS

With 5 elite world championships and 6 world cup overall wins, Rachel Atherton has been at the very top of the sport for a long time now. We sit down ahead of the first World Cup of the 2019 season for a chat about how it all began, and her journey so far, through the highs and lows, to find out what it takes to push yourself to the edge, and be one of the most successful athletes the sport has ever seen. Hit play and find out what it takes to win.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/rachel-atherton and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

