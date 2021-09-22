Podcast: Red Bull Rampage, Swiss Dirt Jumping & Building a Community with Dominik Bosshard

We sat down with Dominik Bosshard
to talk about how not being very good at dirt jumping got him to Red Bull Rampage
, Züri Trails
and his work with bikes today. Of course, photography
and his work for Trail Devils
is what put Dominik on the map, but it’s his involvement with the Jump Park
and his goal to provide the infrastructure, development paths and opportunities to the Swiss dirt jump scene
that speaks for his passion for the community and the sport of mountain biking. But also in his professional life
, Dominik is involved with drawing up new bike trail projects and pump tracks and it was interesting to hear his perspective on the new Höckler Trail
and some of his other projects. As always, we wrap up with Dominik’s favourite riding spots in Switzerland, post-ride beer tips and our infamous close-out questions.
