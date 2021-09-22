Podcast: Red Bull Rampage, Swiss Dirt Jumping & Building a Community with Dominik Bosshard

Sep 22, 2021
by Pascal Pensa  
Dominik Bosshard Red Bull Rampage 2015

We sat down with Dominik Bosshard to talk about how not being very good at dirt jumping got him to Red Bull Rampage, Züri Trails and his work with bikes today. Of course, photography and his work for Trail Devils is what put Dominik on the map, but it’s his involvement with the Jump Park and his goal to provide the infrastructure, development paths and opportunities to the Swiss dirt jump scene that speaks for his passion for the community and the sport of mountain biking. But also in his professional life, Dominik is involved with drawing up new bike trail projects and pump tracks and it was interesting to hear his perspective on the new Höckler Trail and some of his other projects. As always, we wrap up with Dominik’s favourite riding spots in Switzerland, post-ride beer tips and our infamous close-out questions.

Have a listen to the episode below or find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or any of the other platforms where you find great podcasts! For more info on the podcast, check out the Skids & Giggles website.


We also republished the episode to our Youtube channel. If that's where you listen to podcasts, you can just click on play below!


