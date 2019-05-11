Podcast: Rémy Métailler on Creating a Niche

INTERVIEWS

May 10, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Rémy Métailler has quite a unique place in the sport, being well known for his Rampage performances, and his urban downhill racing, but he is also a busy product tester for many brands. We sit down to chat about how Rémy has built his career within the mountain bike industry, and some of his experiences along the way. We also talk athlete pay, world cup downhill, how he approaches big features, and plenty more, so hit play and give it a listen.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/remy-metailler and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

