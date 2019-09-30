Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Podcast: Ric McLaughlin on Covering the World Cup & EWS Circuits

Sep 30, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Ric McLaughlin seen during UCI XC World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave Czech Republic on May 26 2019 Jan Kasl Red Bull Content Pool AP-1ZGDRYYGD2111 Usage for editorial use only

Words Chris Hall: Photo Red Bull Content Pool


This week on the podcast I’m sitting down with Ric McLaughlin. If you’ve watched the coverage of the World Cup, or the EWS then you’ll have seen Ric at work, bringing us trackside insight from the world’s top riders. We sat down to find out more about his career, how he ended up in his current role, and what it takes to bring us the awesome coverage that we get from World Cups and EWS rounds. Ric’s passion for the sport is clear, so sit back and have a listen to what he has to say.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/ric-mclaughlin/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Racing and Events Podcasts Downtime Podcast Enduro World Series World Cup DH World Cup XC


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Thanks for posting this @pinkbike I hope people enjoy finding out more about Ric!
  • 1 0
 I really enjoyed this interview. Proper honest and interesting to hear how difficult and awkward he feels on camera when actually the opposite is true. Keep up the good work on the podcasts. Look forward to them every week.

