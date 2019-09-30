Podcast: Ric McLaughlin on Covering the World Cup & EWS Circuits

Words Chris Hall: Photo Red Bull Content Pool
This week on the podcast I’m sitting down with Ric McLaughlin. If you’ve watched the coverage of the World Cup, or the EWS then you’ll have seen Ric at work, bringing us trackside insight from the world’s top riders. We sat down to find out more about his career, how he ended up in his current role, and what it takes to bring us the awesome coverage that we get from World Cups and EWS rounds. Ric’s passion for the sport is clear, so sit back and have a listen to what he has to say.
