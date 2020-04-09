Downtime Podcast: Richard Cunningham - A Lifetime In Mountain Biking

Apr 9, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Turner Bikes shooting for Pinkbike 2017 From the Top with RC.

Words Chris Hall: Photo Colin Meagher

If you’re a regular Pinkbike reader then you’ll be familiar with Richard Cunningham’s work. Richard was one of the early players in mountain biking and has been a big part of the industry ever since. Working his way from bike designer/builder through print media, and more recently into online media with Pinkbike. Richard is a natural storyteller and we sat down to chat about his love of flying, his career so far, his ability to predict the future, the state of mountain biking today, and much more. Hit play below and give it a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/richard-cunningham/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

 Hands down one of the best episodes of any podcast I've listened to. There's enough wisdom and thought-provoking ideas in it that it's worth listening to twice.
 That headshot makes him look like if George Lucas took up cycling
 Yes - and those would be his Stormtroopers bikes.
 100%

