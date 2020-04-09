Downtime Podcast: Richard Cunningham - A Lifetime In Mountain Biking

Words Chris Hall: Photo Colin Meagher
If you’re a regular Pinkbike reader then you’ll be familiar with Richard Cunningham’s work. Richard was one of the early players in mountain biking and has been a big part of the industry ever since. Working his way from bike designer/builder through print media, and more recently into online media with Pinkbike. Richard is a natural storyteller and we sat down to chat about his love of flying, his career so far, his ability to predict the future, the state of mountain biking today, and much more. Hit play below and give it a listen.
