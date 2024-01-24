Podcast: Rob Warner Opens Up

Jan 24, 2024
by Davi Birks  

Rob Warner is back in The Ride Companion studio for the most open, honest and unfiltered conversation he's ever released. During the episode Rob talks about the struggles he faced after losing his job as the World Cup commentator and what it was really like going back to the races. Rob also opens up about a topic he's wanted to share with the world for over six years and much more...

Rather than writing a lengthy description, we've chosen to let the episode speak for itself. The TRC team, (and no doubt the entire mountain bike community) extends a profound thank you to Rob. His contributions to our beloved sport are immeasurable, and allowing him the space to speak openly on these subjects was a privilege for all involved.



photo
photo

Every Ride Companion episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

theridecompanion.co.uk for past episodes and more.

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Rob Warner


Author Info:
TheRideCompanion avatar

Member since Jan 26, 2022
35 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kriss Kyle Signs with Halo Wheels] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
170156 views
Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike
76401 views
[Update: Dakotah Norton Joins the Team] Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team
71547 views
Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options
45855 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Rides The Legendary Kitzbühel Ski Course in 'The Streif'
39653 views
Bike Check: UC Berkeley Students’ Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike
35550 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
33728 views
Video: How To Ride Until You're 70 & Beyond with Ben Plenge from the Strength Factory
27202 views

4 Comments
  • 4 0
 Just want to give him a big ol' hug.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim I bet Rob gives fantastic high fives as well!
  • 2 0
 WC racing's loss. As a side note, PLEASE come host KMF Bike Night again, Rob. It's been pish since you last did it.
  • 1 0
 Met Rob at Crankworx recently. Such a down to earth and friendly character.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037602
Mobile Version of Website