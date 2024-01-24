Podcast: Rob Warner Opens Up

Rob Warner is back in The Ride Companion studio for the most open, honest and unfiltered conversation he's ever released. During the episode Rob talks about the struggles he faced after losing his job as the World Cup commentator and what it was really like going back to the races. Rob also opens up about a topic he's wanted to share with the world for over six years and much more...
Rather than writing a lengthy description, we've chosen to let the episode speak for itself. The TRC team, (and no doubt the entire mountain bike community) extends a profound thank you to Rob. His contributions to our beloved sport are immeasurable, and allowing him the space to speak openly on these subjects was a privilege for all involved.
Every Ride Companion episode is available on Apple Podcasts
, Spotify
, and Youtube
. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.theridecompanion.co.uk
for past episodes and more.