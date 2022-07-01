Podcast Round Up: All Kinds of Progression in Racing & Freeride

No Ordinary Life Podcast - Episode 1: Eyes on the Prize with Magnus Manson

Words: Dharco

Downtime Podcast - Several Post-Race Chats with Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally, Catching Up on Frameworks Racing, Sustainability, & Thibaut Daprela's 2021 Season

Words Chris Hall / Photo Nathan Hughes

Making Up the Numbers - Danny Hart on Not Really Feeling It In Fort William, Dakotah Norton on Life on Intense Factory Racing, Loic Bruni on Mental Strength, & Dean Lucas on Mindset

The Ride Companion - Sam Reynolds Talks Women Hitting the Huge Jumps at Darkfest & Future Plans, Sam Pilgrim Talks YouTube Fame & Career Progression

Feeding Off Each Other - Peter Chao on Youtubing, Seabus Memes on Instagram Celebrityhood, Dan Gaud on Movies & Brandon Semenuk, & the Podcast Creators Themselves

Words: IFHT

Skids & Giggles - MTB Lifestyle, BMX Athlete Development, Swiss Freeracer Domi Widmer, & Abigail Hogie

Words: Pascal Pensa

Trail EAffect - Mark Hayes of Highland Bike Park

Mark Hayes - Founder / Owner of Highland Bike Park

Words: Josh Blum

The Drop In - Jamie Edmonson On His Breakout Season & Negotiating Pro Contracts

Not A Straight Line to the Top - Dean Lucas Interviews Amaury Pierron

Words: Dean Lucas

Moving the Needle - Clemens Kaudela on Pushing Limits in Freeride

Words: Andrew Neethling

Brett Tippie Podcast - Jerome Clementz on His Biking History, Working with Cannondale, & More

Words: Brett Tippie