Podcast Round Up: Brett Tippie's New Podcast, Designing EWS Courses, Pranking Nino Schurter & More

Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds this month. So many podcasts it almost makes me miss commuting...
Brett Tippie Podcast: Catching up with Wade Simmons
Wade Simmons, MTB legend, is the first guest on the Brett Tippie Podcast.
Wade and Brett have been friends for decades and have traveled the world together riding bikes. The two of them, along with Richie Schley, formed the first ever professional freeride mountain bike team.
Listen to them catch up and tell stories like only old friends can.
The Adventure Stache: Brad Copeland, Kate Courtney's mechanic
Brad Copeland is Kate Courtney’s mechanic of over seven years. But while “mechanic” may be his official title, he is so much more. Bodyguard, grocery shopper, and fan favorite are just a few of the many other roles he plays when he’s with her on the race circuit. Kate even wrote a song about him. He’s also one of the most experienced and respected mechanics on the World Cup circuit.
In today’s episode, recorded before the pandemic, Payson and Brad discuss the unique position he holds in Kate’s racing life and within the bike mechanic field more broadly. He talks about why their working relationship has lasted so long, why it’s important to make friends with everyone at races, and his worst experience working with Kate so far. He also talks about his wife, Sarah (guest on episode 54 of the show), a leading expert in nuclear nonproliferation, and why her career is not so dissimilar from Kate’s as it might appear. He ranks his three favorite tools (he has over 85), talks about the time he got food poisoning in South Africa during the Cape Epic, and tells an epic story of a prank gone wrong which led to a prank gone very right, featuring World Champion Nino Schurter, the White House, and an FBI agent.
Moving the Needle: Kirt Voreis Shares Stories from his Riding Career
Kirt Voreis is quite simply a jack of all trades and a master of all. Kirt is a legend in the sport of MTB. Coming from a tough up bringing to becoming one of the worlds fastest racers. This was not enough for Kirt. He always wanted more and to entertain. He made the move to freeride MTB and still progresses the sport almost into his 50's. This episode is epic and goes in many directions including us talking about the hay day in downhill including some great Shaun Palmer stories.
Full episodes available on Apple Podcasts
/ Spotify
Skids & Giggles: Designing an EWS Race Course with Zermatt Race Director Nik Wicki
We sat down with Nik Wicki to talk about Zermatt, hosting an Enduro World Series
event and how to design a course that is not only fun to ride and race, but also safe for everyone, from elite racers, spectators as well as for the numerous volunteers. As the Race Director and Course Designer for Traillove Zermatt
, Nik not only has a unique perspective on how the race in 2020 went down, but also some very interesting insights into the risk management of an event held in the alpine, how to adapt to and overcome challenges along the way, and how to select suitable trails for top-level Enduro racing. We also get into Nik’s personal preferences when it comes to riding and racing, his favourite spots in Switzerland and, of course, how his skiing fits into all of this.
Unfortunately, we didn’t point out enough during the recording how incredibly important all the volunteers are for an event like Traillove, especially during a year like like last year and conditions as they were in Zermatt. Big thank you from Nik, Pascal as a racer and Bryson as a spectator from afar!
You can also find us on Spotify
, Apple Podcasts
or any of the other platforms where you find great podcasts! For more info on the podcast, check out the Skids & Giggles website
.
Downtime Podcast: Hannah Bergemann Talks About Her Path Into the Freeride Scene
Words Chris Hall : Photo Skye Schillhammer
Hannah Bergemann is an incredible athlete, and an exciting part of the future of freeriding. With a background in freestyle skiing, Hannah has quickly made a name for herself, which has recently lead to her getting a much sought after RedBull helmet deal. We chat about Hannah’s early years and find out how her environment has been such a huge part of shaping the rider that she is today. We chat about her use of visualisations, how she approaches training, how digging improves your riding and much more. So hit play and have a listen to this episode with Hannah Bergemann.
You can also listen by searching for 'Downtime Podcast' on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
.
Trail EAffect: Jeff Lenosky Talks Trials, Enduro and Riding Communities
For Episode 23 we bring you Jeff Lenosky. Jeff has been a staple in the world of mountain biking since the mid ’90s and probably doesn't need an introduction as he's definitely a legend within the sport. Jeff provides some great historical context about mountain biking, and how he's continued to evolve within the sport as we know it today. We discuss trials riding, the early years of enduro racing, trails/communities that Jeff likes to ride, and why he's chosen to ride for the sponsors and supporters he has.
Trail EAffect is hosted through the Mountain Bike Radio Network via The Outdoor Route
This podcast can be found by searching "Mountain Bike Radio" on your favorite podcast player/app such as Apple Podcast, Spotify, ect...
The HKT Podcast: Brage Vestavik Talks X Games Real MTB With Olly Wilkins & Clay Harper
X Games RealMTB silver medalist/fan favourite Brage Vestavik and RealMTB organiser Clay Harper join Olly Wilkins and Davi for this episode of The Lockdown Companion. During this episode the guys talk about Brage's RealMTB edit and some of the lesser known aspects of his submission, did you know the entire part was filmed less than 2km from Brage's house? They also chat about the RealMTB format, the judging process, how long the event has been in the planning stage, the future of the event and lots more...
The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us and our guests on social media too:-@thehktpodcast @bragevestavik
& @odub_23
& @clayharper1
Unclicked: Brandon Semenuk Discusses His Progression
The podcast Unclicked is created by pro BMX rider Dennis Enarson and Our BMX. The most recent Unclicked guest is Brandon Semenuk, who spends two hours reflecting on his progression, from his early roots to becoming one of slopestyle's top riders.
|Brandon Semenuk is an absolutely amazing rider, arguably one of the best riders in the world—on any bike. Brandon's roots in BMX were not as deep as I assumed they were, but his love for it is pretty easy to see. So sit back and enjoy two hours of insight into the other side of the freestyle bicycle riding...—Our BMX
Drop In Podcast: Darren Roberts on How to Keep Action Sports Athletes At The Top
This week on the Drop in Podcast, Duncan is joined by Darren Roberts - the brains behind Action Sports Solutions.
Following a career in the military, Darren now spends his time working with some of the top action sports athletes around the world, whether it be helping them get back to the top after falling victim to an injury, or working to avoid injury in the first place, Darren is at the heart of it all, there to make sure that his athletes receive all of the relevant care, rehab, and advice necessary for them to slot back into their sport once fully recovered... Or as Darren likes to describe it "hearding cats with an airhorn..."
the Drop in Podcast is Available from all major audio streaming platforms, and can also be enjoyed in full as a video, over on YouTube.
Produced by Duncan Shaw @Duncshaw
Audio and Visual by Rory Semple - @Sempley_Rory
Beyond the Tape: Renee Jungas on Her Life-Altering Incident
In this episode, I am stoked to be joined by Renee Junga. A remarkable woman who has raced at the top of the field in both BMX and MTB.
Her first World Cup level race saw her sustain an injury that would change her life forever. We chat about the effects it had one her life both in regards to riding and everyday life.
