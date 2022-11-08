Podcast Round Up: Emil Johansson, Greg Minnaar, Dave Rome, Vali Höll, & More Talk Shop

Podcast: Loic Bruni & Finn Iles Talk to Dean Lucas About Building A Riders Union

'No Ordinary Life' Podcast - "I WANT TO SPEAK TO YOUR MANAGER" with Thibaut Ruffin

Podcast: 2022 Season Review with Vali Höll & Thibaut Dapréla Also Some Wild Team Rumours

Podcast: Magnus Manson Talks About Battling Cancer & Injury on the Road to Remission

Photo: Forrest Riesco

Podcast: 2022 Season Review, the Riders' Union & Team Rumours from Greg Minnaar & Jordan Williams

Credit @maddogboris

Podcast: Bernard Kerr Discusses His Breakout Season, MTB's Unknown Future, Team Management, & More

Podcast: Emil Johansson on Winning Red Bull Joyride 2022 with a Broken Hand

Behind the Scenes at YT With Founder, Markus Flossmann and CEO, Sam Nicols

Podcast: Dave Rome Chats Tools, Journalism & Riding bikes

In this episode of the podcast, Dean Lucas sits down with two of the fastest riders in the world, Loic Bruni and Finn Iles. Both are teammates at Specialized Gravity and both are currently battling for the top spot at the UCI Downhill World Cup with them both finishing on the podium at the most recent round in Andorra. Recently though their attention has shifted to fighting a new battle to have their voices heard on the world stage when it comes to a number of different issues such as safe riding conditions, rule changes, and prize money.Words: DharcoThibaut Ruffin is a veteran in the downhill world. He's been racing at the top level since the late 90's, and as a result he’s seen the sport evolve into the dynamic and global phenomenon that it has become. Over time his mission has moved from focusing on his own racing career, to managing race teams. Currently, he’s managing arguably the fastest downhill team in the world, the Commencal Muc-Off Teamby Riding Addiction.Their domination over the last couple of years has been a spectacle to observe. The team is going for the top step at each race, and rarely outside of a podium finish. In this episode, Thibaut opens up about life as the manager of the team, as well as racing at the top level whilst carrying out this role.Welcome to ‘No Ordinary Life’, a podcast by DHaRCO. Available now via all streaming platforms.Words: George ThompsonIn May 2020 Making Up The Numbers did their first show with Vali Höll and Thibaut Dapréla; 2 young guns who’d dominated their Junior categories & were about to embark on their first elite seasons. Then in September 2021 they did a follow up show; Thibaut had just crashed out in Snowshoe ending his chances of a first elite overall, but Vali won both Snowshoe races to take the title. In this episode they catch up with them about their 2022 seasons. Oh & there’s a stack oftoo... Wyn Masters to replace Rob Warner anyone?Thibaut Dapréla getting loose on his way to 2nd place at the Fort - credit Red Bull Content PoolWords: Chris HallCanadian rider Magnus Manson has had an incredible riding career so far, taking a silver medal at Junior World Champs in Val di Sole, the Canadian national title in 2018 and a top 20 in elite World Champs in Lenzerheide. The last few years have been rough for Magnus. He suffered a huge injury in 2020 which took a huge amount of drive and focus to recover from. Not long after getting back on the bike, Magnus was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. Magnus recently found out that he was in remission and we sat down to hear his incredible story.Words: George ThompsonOn this episode of the pod George & Jack chat with Greg Minnaar about his 2022 season, the 3 broken vertebrae he sustained in Val di Sole, Ronan Dunne & how excited he is for 2023. Then they’re joined by 2022 Junior World Champion, Jordan Williams. Oh, there’s some hot team rumours in there too courtesy of a very jetlagged Emilie Siegenthaler…Words: Olly Wilkins & Davi BirksBernard Kerr joins Olly and Davi to talk about his incredible breakout season, the huge changes he made in the off-season to his training programme, added media attention and his thoughts on the future of mountain bike broadcasting as it steps into the seemingly unknown. The lads also discuss prize money, pro contracts, race day preparations, team management, Red Bull Hardline and much more…Words: IFHT FilmsEmil Johansson is one of the top mountain bikers in the world and winner of 8 consecutive Crankworx slopestyle gold medals. Emil was live in Whistler to talk about winning Red Bull Joyride 2022 with a broken hand and how he feels the morning after the event, growing up in Sweden and attending mountain biking school, the business side of mountain biking, what motivates him to keep winning after so much success already at the age of 23, and what he thinks about fans calling slopestyle "boring."Words: Chris HallDowntime recently sat down for a chat with YT Industries founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Markus Flossmann and CEO, Sam Nicols. Markus shares the story of how YT began and how he grew it over the 12 years that he was in charge. They chat about the origin of some of the product names and launch videos. Markus also shares the reasons that he decided to step down as CEO and how they found Sam to come onboard.Words: Beyond The TapeDave Rome is a hoarder of beautiful, quality tools and a tech editor at our sister site CyclingTips.