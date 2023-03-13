Podcast Round Up: Avocado Farming, The Future of DH & Rampage at 14 - March 2023

Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!
Podcast: Jackson Connelly: Chatting about growing up in Thredbo, Pinkbike racing and Hugies. Words - Beyond The Tape
Jackson Connelly is a young pinner hailing straight out of Thredbo. There was no better opportunity to drop this episode than just before Cannonball festival takes off in his home town. We chat about growing up in a small tourist town, his riding journey and taking on the world cups with pink bike racing.
The Pinkbike Podcast - Episode 164 - Kyle Strait on World Cups vs. New World Disorder, Style vs. Tricks, Rampage at 14
Kyle Strait was just fourteen years old when he competed in the very first Red Bull Rampage, a time when the cliffs were still huge and the bikes and riders were still figuring out what was possible. Things evolved quickly in the desert, with Kyle winning the world's gnarliest freeride event in 2004 and again in 2013, a remarkable nine-year gap that's longer than some careers. Today's show sees Kyle and I chat about all that and more, including the most impressive riding he's seen at Rampage, what it was like to film New World Disorder segments in between World Cup races, and whether it's pronounced Vi-tus or Veetus
. Unfortunately, the internet connection wasn't great on this one, but I hope you enjoy the conversation regardless.
Podcast: Chris Ball Talks Discovery, ESO and the Future of World Cup RacingWords - Chris Hall
Since the announcement of the Discovery takeover from Red Bull, there has been a lot of speculation and concern over what will happen to the sport we all love. I was lucky enough to get a chance to chat to head of ESO, Chris Ball, to find out all about their plans. We cover a bit of Chris’ background, how Discovery got involved and why Chris sees this as a good thing for mountain biking. I ask him about the changes to the format, prize money, if we’ll have to pay to watch the racing, who will be commentating and more. So sit back and hit play on this episode with Chris Ball.Listen Here
Podcast: Podcast: Luke & Remy Meier Smith on Avocado Farming, BMX & Taking on the WorldWords: Beyond The Tape
In this episode I was lucky enough to sit down and chat with Luke and Remi Meier Smith. We chat about growing up on an avocado farm, racing BMX and taking on the world of MTB.
Podcast: Jesse Melamed Talks Joining the Canyon CLLCTV, Bike Setup, His 2022 Season and MoreWords - Chris Hall
Last week, Jesse Melamed announced that he’d be joining the Canyon CLLCTV team for 2023, so we sat down to find out a bit more about it. Before we get stuck into the team change, we find out about what Jesse has learned about bike setup and how that’s enabled him to get a setup that suits his riding style and enables him to push harder, without taking more risk. Hear how that setup panned out throughout the season and how he ultimately took the 2022 overall title. With his engineering background and analytical approach, Jesse always delivers on the detail. So sit back, hit play and check out this episode with Jesse Melamed.
Podcast: Brendan Fairclough's 2023 Season Plans, How He'd Improve Downhill & MoreWords - Olly Wilkins
The one with Brendan Fairclough 's EPIC rant.
Brendan Fairclough and Olly Wilkins wake up in New Zealand and instantly start recording the podcast. During the episode, the lads talk about anything other than why they're in New Zealand and the top secret filming project. Brendan's supercross vs downhill rant will forever go down in podcast history and Brendan also shares his plans for the 2023 downhill mountain bike season, his dream track ideas, how mtb could be cooler and much more...
Podcast: Zoe Cuthbert: Racing in Europe, Managing Expectations and More Words - Beyond The Tape
I am stoked to have Zoe Cuthbert on the podcast this week. She is a dominant force in the Australian MTB scene yet, she somehow seems to fly under the radar. Beggining in XC, Zoe slowly began branching out into every discipline she possibly could. We chat about her introduction to bikes, growing up with parents into alternative sports and her attitude towards expectations.
Podcast: Patricio Escobar talks about navigating his life changing injury, mindset, confidence, and much, much more.Words: Jake Johnstone
Today I'm joined by Patricio Escobar, from Columbia. Patricio has had a long and colorful riding career - Coming from humble beginnings and riding trails on the city streets as a kid, Patricio went on to compete in trails riding all around the world for over 20 years. He then doubled down on this success with numerous podium finishes on the enduro bike as a 38-year-old athlete. The peak of his racing career was tragically cut short in 2019 by a life-altering crash that resulted in the fracture of his C3, C4, and C5 vertebrae and left him unable to move anything below the chest.
Podcast: Crankworx Managing Director Darren Kinnaird Talks DH's Future, Broadcasting, Prize Money & MoreWords: Olly Wilkins
Crankworx managing director Darren Kinnaird joins Davi on The Ride Companion to discuss some of the recent changes in their approach to downhill. During the conversation, Darren talks about how Crankworx managed to form an improved broadcasting partnership with Red Bull Media House and, the importance of having Rob Warner and Elliot Jackson on the commentary team. Darren also talks openly about prize money, the new 1199 track in Whistler, event scheduling challenges, introducing enduro to Crankworx events and some of the plans they have to develop the sport in the future.
