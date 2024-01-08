Podcast Round Up: January 2024

Jan 8, 2024
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!


Podcast: Minnaar Off the Syndicate, Reading on Retirement & Kolb on the Journey from Car Mechanic to World Cup Winner

Words - George Thompson

From car mechanic to World Cup winner… In this episode our very special guest is Atherton Racing’s Andi Kolb; there’s also Jack’s retirement 20 questions & possibly the biggest #teamrumour of all time.



Mike Levy's Last Podcast

Words - Brian Park

I was hoping we wouldn't ever have to do this podcast, but as of a few weeks ago, Mike Levy has officially left the Pinkbike team. Kazimer and I sat down with Levy in my cold, cramped garage to reflect on his time at Pinkbike and read a bunch of Levy stories from coworkers and industry friends—including a chat with the venerable Richard Cunningham. There's a short detour about aliens, Bigfoot, and sim racing, before we talk about Levy's plans for the future and end the podcast to avoid getting emotional and weird. Apologies in advance for the strong language, this one is a bit raw.



Podcast: MTB Strength & Fitness Secrets & How Pro Riders Really Train with Jonny Thomson of Fit4Racing

Words - Davi Birks

Jonny Thomson is the man behind Fit4Racing, a specialist mountain bike and two-wheeled sports training platform. During the episode, Jonny talks about his original motivation to launch Fit4Racing, his fallout with CrossFit, training pros like Danny Hart, Jonny Walker, and Adam Brayton. Jonny also breaks down why e-bikes are great training tools, common fitness mistakes mountain bikers make, the Fit4Racing business model, answers listener questions, and much more...



Podcast: Wade Simmons - The Godfather Of Freeride

Words - Steed Cycles

What more is there to say? Wade Simmons has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to being an athlete and understanding that his primary role is to sell the lifestyle of mountain biking.

From working in bike shops to being featured in just about every mountain bike film and winning the inaugural Red Bull Rampage in 2001, Simmons' impact on the mountain biking community has been profound. Beyond conquering the gnarliest trails, he has delved into guiding high-end MTB trips, authored guidebooks, and co-founded Godfather's Garage in 2022.



Podcast: 'Why We Ride' with Kate Courtney & Brandon Semenuk

Words - MIPS

'Why We Ride' is an interview series with Team Mips athletes led by Kate Courtney. Through these interviews, we’ll explore the driving factors behind the athletes’ passion for their sport. What motivates them to push themselves beyond their limits, and what inspired them to choose this path in the first place.

In this week's episode, Kate connects with Brandon Semenuk to discuss the early days in his career and what keeps him going today.



"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast

Words - Ed Spratt / Santa Cruz

In the latest episode of Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' podcast Greg Minnaar shares stories about the early days of the syndicate, his greatest moments with the team and more following the news that he is moving on from the brand after 16 years.



Podcast: Vero Sandler on injuries, fresh motivations, Monster Energy and building backyard dreams

Words - Davi Birks

Vero Sandler is one of the worlds leading female freeriders who has literally carved her own path in the sport. On this episode of The Ride Companion Vero joins Olly and Davi in studio to talk about her current injury, how her riding motivations have changed since quitting racing, trick progression, her back yard build project, signing for monster energy, advice for female riders and much more...



The Pinkbike Podcast: Ben Cathro On Leading Pinkbike Racing, Troubleshooting His Brain & Focusing On His Strengths

Words - Alicia Leggett

Ben Cathro is someone who helps the rest of us understand World Cup racing by making videos breaking it down. His video work with Pinkbike led him to start Pinkbike Racing, and now he's led the team for two seasons. Ben himself is a racer, coach, video creator, team manager, team mentor, father, husband, friend... in this episode, we talk about the struggle of managing all of it, both with the team and as a person, plus he tells me about his process, his retirement from racing, and more. I really enjoyed Ben's openness and thoughtfulness, and I hope others enjoy this episode too.



Podcast: Grant ”Chopper” Fielder: The godfather of British Slopestyle and Freeride gets real about his career and life.

Words - Andrew Neethling

Grant "Chopper " Fielder is an icon in the British and World MTB scene. He joins the show as he shares the untold stories behind his fearless career. Tune in as we explore the highs, lows, and everything in between, offering an exclusive glimpse into the mind of a true pioneer in the world of extreme sports and MTB.  Don't miss this riveting conversation that goes beyond the trails. 



Podcast: Dan Wolfe on EDR's Uncertain future, Working for Pinkbike, the Irish Mountain Bike Scene & More

Words - Davi Birks

Dan Wolfe is a former World Cup downhill and EDR racer from Ireland, known to many for his live reporting from events for Pinkbike. During the episode, Dan talks about growing up in Ireland and how he discovered mountain biking through his older brother. He also discusses how he first started racing downhill, becoming one of the early riders to switch to enduro, and speculates on what the future could look like for EDR. Dan walks us through how he began managing social media accounts for Pinkbike, his true love for being at/reporting from events, and his keen eye for riding styles.




Podcast: Loïc Bruni on winning, team dynamics & Hardline; Dean Lucas on spinal cord injury & retirement.

Words - George Thompson

It’s a bumper Christmas Special ‘double episode’ of the pod! We kick things off with Dean Lucas’ retirement 20 questions, then Loïc Bruni chats winning World Champs in 2022 & the World Cup overall in 2023, his relationship with Finn & Jordan, Hardline, & the rider he’s “a little bit scared of”. Merry Christmas everyone, it’s a banger!



Podcast: Georgia Astle on Sponsorships, Women's Freeride, Racing & More

Words - Beyond The Tape

This may be one of my favourite episodes yet! Georgia Astle raced Enduro from its inception, hit the highest level in DH, and is now turning her drive towards Freeride. We chat about sponsorships, racing, and the huge boom in women's freeride over the last couple of years. 




