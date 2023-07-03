Podcast Round Up: July 2023

Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!
Podcast: Ed Masters on The Black Pearl, seeding 2nd at Fort William & winning an EWSWords - George Thompson
The DH World Cup season is just around the corner & in this episode George, Jack & Emi discuss the amendments to the rule changes for 2023. Then, they’re joined by Pivot Factory Racing’s Ed Masters for a chat about The Black Pearl, seeding second at Fort William & winning an EWS. Expect a lot of laughs…
Podcast: Pinkbike’s Brian Park on MTB Media, Nothing's For Free, and 3D Printed JunkWords - Jason Lucas / IFHT Films
Head of Mountain Bike at Pinkbike, Brian Park, joins IFHT to talk running the biggest mountain bike website in the world, the history of Pinkbike, having to get airlifted off a mountain with a broken arm, his love of 3D printing, and more.
Podcast: Jarrad Connolly on mind training techniques for racing, and how to approach challenges in your riding. Words - Jake Johnstone
Jarrad's journey in the biking world started early, racing BMX and tearing it up on motorcycles before he even hit six years old. By the time he was eight, he was already racing motorbikes, and in his teens, he was even a mechanic for national motorbike races. Talk about a lifetime of two-wheeled experiences! Fast forward to today, Jarrad is the sales manager at Steed Cycles in North Vancouver and the host of the Steed Cycles Podcast. But that's not all - he also shares his extensive knowledge and expertise as a coach through the DEVO Youth MTB Academy right here on the North Shore. With over 30 years of riding and racing under his belt, Jarrad has truly built a foundation of wisdom and skill.
Podcast: Tahnee Seagrave on coming back from concussion & Roger Vieira on Provateer Life!Words - George Thompson
World Cup DH racing is back & in this episode George, Jack & Emi discuss the first 2 races of the season; then, they’re joined by Canyon Collective FMD’s Tahnee Seagrave for a very candid chat about the concussion that blighted her 2022 season & changed her as a person, before closing out the show with Brazil’s Roger Vieira in a new feature called Provateer Life...https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/tahnee-seagrave-roger-vieira
Podcast: Jake Johnstone Reshapes The Mountain Bike Coaching GameWords - Steed Cycles
Jake Johnstone
is reshaping the way most riders are looking at coaches with their mental game becoming as much of a priority as the physical game. He doesn’t come from a high profile racing career like a lot of the coaches that you will find in the sea to sky but comes from letting his bike take him on adventures which led him to Squamish, BC to pursue his coaching career and as you will hear he knows his stuff. After a few years with Endless Biking
he is out on his own creating a new experience for all levels of riders to excel at their riding with his coaching company The Mind Mountain
.
Podcast: Getting To Know Nic Walser, Coach To The World's Fastest Racers Words - Pascal Pensa
We sat down with Nic Walser
to talk about his journey to become a coach to some of the world's fastest racers. After working towards a professional downhill racing career himself, Nic started coaching friends during his sport science studies
as a hobby that allowed him to combine his own passion for bikes and racing with the insights from the text books and the lab. It was really interesting to hear how he puts his own education and experience into practice, not only in his day job in a sports clinic
, but also as a coach
dedicated to the gravity disciplines in mountain biking, helping athletes achieve their goals and dreams.
Podcast: Brendan Fairclough on his pro earnings, fatherhood, riding clipless and moreWords - TheRideCompanion
Brendan Fairclough aka Brendog is back on the podcast with arguably his best appearance yet! During this episode, Brendan Fairclough talks about the ACL injury that changed his career, taking a huge pay cut to ride for Honda, Steve Peat's financial advice, his preparation ahead of the 2023 World Cup season, hating being called a 'freeracer', fatherhood and loads more...
Podcast: Matt Smith on managing mental health in high stress environments, and life as a MTB event first responder.Words - Jake Johnstone
With over 20 years of experience as a paramedic, Matt has been involved in some of the most challenging and high-stress situations imaginable. We touch on how he manages to stay calm and focused in high-pressure situations, and how his passion for mountain biking has helped him stay grounded and balanced in his personal life. We also talk about how to manage risk as a mountain biker, and what to carry in your first aid kit.
Podcast: Episode 8 of Gromcast with Head Impact TraumaWords - Jake Johnstone
I'm super excited to bring you this episode where I chat to Nick from Head Impact Trauma ltd. HIT company founder Euan and Nick are right at the cutting edge of concussion research with their Impact sensor and work with The Brain Collective. A growing number of World Cup downhill riders are going to be using this device on their helmets this season. Company founder Euan has been out at the Lenzerheide World Cup with The Brain Collective working with the riders on the ever growing #Hitsquad, with legend of the sport Sam Hill, Brook MacDonald and Kade Edwards being the latest notable additions. The potential for what this device can help with and what it may lead to in the future is really interesting and a hugely positive move in the sport of downhill.