Podcast Round Up: May 3rd, 2023

May 3, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!



Podcast: Building an urban street race downhill course with Olly Wilkins

Words - The Ride Companion

On this episode of The Ride Companion Olly Wilkins shares everything that goes into building the Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo Urban Race course. Olly talks about the highs and lows of the course build, testing features, riding through peoples homes, what happens after the event and much more...



Podcast: Claire Buchar Talks World Cup DH Racing, Working as a National Coach & More


Words - Steed Cycles

Claire is a Lynn Valley girl that grew up in and out of bicycle stores with her Dad owning one in North Vancouver before she moved to Whistler to chase the bike life. She originally stumbled into the racing world when she podiumed her first elite nationals qualifying her for the Canadian worlds team. Her list of cycling achievements are nothing but great, but it’s how she got there that makes her special. Unlike most of her competitors she didn’t take up racing until her late teens where she found success both on the national and international circuits. Her achievements also don’t stop at racing but continue into the world of big mountain riding and freeriding. Her list of cycling achievements are nothing but great, but it’s how she got there that makes her special. Unlike most of her competitors she didn’t take up racing until her late teens where she found success both on the national and international circuits. Her achievements also don’t stop at racing but continue into the world of big mountain riding and freeriding.


Podcast: Harriet Harnden on her Enduro-Focused 2023 Season



Words - Beyond The Tape

Harriet "Hattie" Harnden is one of the best bike riders in the world. She has raced Cyclocross and XC on the world stage and is one of the youngest to ever win an EWS. Coming into 2023 she is primarily focused on enduro and is ready to dominate! I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did.



Podcast: Adrian Greiner on Planning World-Class Mountain Bike Destinations


Words - Pascal Pensa

We sat down with Adrian Greiner, founder and “chief idea haver” of Bikeplan, one of the very few dedicated consultancies that help destinations develop and implement world-class mountain biking projects in their regions. With a team of specialists from environmental engineering, spatial planning and scenography, to tourism, business, community engagement and trail building, the company can cover most projects holistically in-house and after a decade in business, there is a lot to talk about.



Podcast: Asking Mountain Biking's Biggest Questions at the BC Bike Show


Words - Jake Johnstone

We decided to have some fun and mix things up a bit with this episode of the Grit With Wisdom Podcast. We headed over to the BC Bike Show, down in Vancouver, and get the answers to some of Mountain Biking's biggest questions when it comes to mindset. The goal was to gain a broader insight into the mindset of a whole bunch of Mountain Bikers from a whole bunch of different backgrounds, all over Canada.


Podcast: Jordi Cortes - The Fox suspension Wizard

Words - Beyond The Tape

In this episode I am stoked to have had the opportunity to chat with Jordi Cortes. Jordi is the head of Fox Factory Racing's DH, XC and Enduro MTB suspension service that you see at all the world cups. We chat about his path to that position, what his role entails and we even chat about suspension...... I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did.



Podcast: Lewis Buchanan talks about facing adversity and stepping outside of his comfort zone


Words - Jake Johnstone

In this episode, I got to share a conversation with the man himself, Lewis Buchanan. Lew is an amazingly accomplished rider who has stuck true to his roots and remains very humble despite his success. This was an important conversation as we dissect and raise awareness around some of the lesser talked about issues surrounding mental health and mountain biking, especially when it comes to the modern-day, online environment a lot of pros and enthusiasts alike find themselves a part of.


Podcast: Getting to Know Freerider Vitor Büchli

Words - Pascal Pensa


We sat down with Swiss-Brazilian Freerider Vitor Büchli to talk about his recent fiesta of events, the Home-Land edit that launched at the end of March and his path to becoming a full-time rider. After having completed his vocational training in the summer of ’22, Vitor embarked on a wild series of events that quite literally took him around the world: from Flat Out Days in Slovenia to Huckfest in Norway and from Crankworx in Whistler all the way to Freeride Fiesta in Mexico. It was interesting to hear Vitor’s perspective on the events and the ups & downs of travelling the international freeride circus and we get an inside view of how his life and preparation have changed ever since he is focussing on his riding full time. Vitor also used the recent trip overseas to visit and explore his hometown of São Paolo in Brazil with his bike and we got to relive some of the experiences and impressions of the local riding scene.


Podcast: Jason Bond talks about Strength Training for Mountain Bikers, mindset, and enjoying the process!

Words - Jake Johnstone


Jason is a professional strength trainer for Mountain Bikers and has been running his popular MTB Dryland training programs in North Vancouver for the past 15 years. His business, Bond Training, has helped thousands of riders ranging from competitive athletes to your everyday enthusiast reach new levels of performance, health, resilience, and happiness on and off the bike.


Podcast: Tom Isted World Record Backflip and more

Words - Andrew Neethling


Tom Isted has just set the World Record for the longest dirt-to-dirt backflip on a MTB at 120 feet at Darkfest. He currently does not have a bike sponsor which is crazy to say. Tom switched from BMX to MTB. He is a top Slopestyle rider earning his best result at Crankworx with a 3rd spot. He is fast becoming one of the riders pushing the sport of freeride as well.


Podcast: Aaron Gwin on Moving Away From SoCal, Redemption in 2022 & The New Era of DH

Words - George Thompson


In this episode George, Jack & Emilie are joined by the 5 x World Cup Champion, Intense Factory Racing’s Aaron Gwin for a chat about everything from moving away from SoCal to redemption in 2022; ESO to the new era of DH that’s upon us. Enjoy…


Lewis Buchanan Talks Life, Career & OnlyFans Controversy.

Words - Ravens Outdoor


The "Only Fans" debate has died down a bit now in the mainstream but Lewis is still pretty vocal about it in his own social circles, never really talking about it at length (in public) since his initial announcement. It was easy for the MTB world to "pile on" (I know) in the initial stages with chants of disgust, outrage and of course genuine measured responses and opinions on why individuals may have thought that it was right or wrong.

Podcasts Podcast Roundup Aaron Gwin Claire Buchar Harriet Harnden Jordi Cortes Lewis Buchanan Olly Wilkins Tom Isted


