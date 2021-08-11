Podcast Round Up: Mental Health, the Creation of 50to01, All Things Training, Hattie Harnden's First EWS Win & More

This month, we have a long
list of new podcasts for you. Here are some of the ones that have been filling our earbuds lately.
Maribor Pre-Race Chat with Chris Kilmurray - Downtime PodcastFrom Chris Hall:
After a short break, the mountain bike world cup is back this weekend in Maribor, Slovenia. We’re sitting down with coach to the stars, Chris Kilmurray, for some pre-race chat. We get Chris’ thoughts on the track, the demands on bike and rider, and the keys to a successful week. We chat a bit about the current standings and what we can learn from the recent racing that took place on the Maribor track. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Chris Kilmurray.
Tom Mallet on Progression & More - Beyond the TapeFrom Beyond the Tape:
In this episode we chat to Tom Mallet about bikes, building trails, progression in the sport, music and a whole bunch of other stuff.
Hattie Harnden Talks About Her First EWS Win, Being a Multi-Discipline Athlete & More - Downtime PodcastFrom Chris Hall:
Hattie Harnden represents a new generation of riders. Not wedded to a particular discipline, but enjoying riding all kinds of bikes as fast as she can. Hattie recently took a lot of people by surprise by winning her first elite Enduro World Series race in La Thuile. But with a background of success in both cross country and cyclocross, combined with amazing technical riding ability and the support of Tracy Moseley, we probably shouldn’t be too surprised. We sat down the day after Hattie won the XC national champs to chat about her riding career so far. We discuss Hattie’s approach to going fast, her training, bike setup and much more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Hattie Harnden.
Trail Access, Mental Health, & More - Trail EAffectFrom Trail EAffect:
This episode features Devon O’Neil, Devon is a freelance journalist who has written some extensive articles on access in relation to mountain biking. Access for mountain biking always raises concerns and opinions with people because more often than not access turns political due to most access being on public lands. Regardless, without access we do not have amazing places to ride. We also discuss the topic of mental health and issues our society faces with mental health. So while this episode tackles some tough issues, it’s definitely still entertaining and there’s a lot to take away.
Specific Topics Include: Kingdom Trails, trail access in relation to the growth of mountain biking, and mental health.
Josh 'Loosedog' Lewis Talks About Creating 50to01, Making a Living From Riding & Much More - Downtime PodcastFrom Chris Hall:
Josh ‘Loosedog’ Lewis is one of the founding members of 50to01 and has been a big part of creating a focal point for a style of riding that has become synonymous with 50to01. We sat down last week to find out more about Josh. How did he find his way from racing to creating video. What lead to him making a living from it. How did 50to01 get started and where it’s going next. Josh’s path shows that following what you’re passionate about really can lead to some pretty amazing things. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Josh Lewis.
Chatting with Nukeproof's Latest Signing, Dan Booker - Beyond the TapeFrom Beyond the Tape:
I am so stoked to have Dan Booker on this episode of the podcast. He is one of the most down to earth shredders I have had the pleasure of spending time with. His style of riding is smooth and fast, yet he can throw in some style when needed. So stoked to see him making big moves in 2021 and cant wait to see what he does in the future.
GB National DH Champs with Walker, Hatton, Hart, KJ Sharp & More - Making Up the NumbersFrom Making Up the Numbers:
Here’s something a little bit different! As well as racing the GB National DH Championships this weekend, George took a mic along & chatted to some of the riders. Starring, in chronological order:
Dan Slack, Connor Smith, George Gannicott, Danny Hart, Adam Brayton, Ian Warby, Katherine Sharp, Luke Williamson, Roger Vieira, Taylor Vernon, Andrew Titley, Becci Skelton, Kris Lord, Pete Walton, Justin Barratt, Charlie Hatton, Joe Breeden, Rebecca Darwin, Jordan Williams, Matt Walker, Ben Cathro, Laurie Greenland, Neil White, Meg Whyte, Kade Edwards, Phoebe Gale & Will LongdenGive it a listen here
Darren Berrecloth Announces the Return of the Bearclaw Invitational - Brett Tippie PodcastFrom the Brett Tippie Podcast:
Darren Berrecloth has been one of the best freeride mountain bikers in the world for almost 2 decades. Originally from Parksville, BC on Vancouver Island, 'The Claw" has established himself as a rider who is not only extremely versatile but equally hardworking. This summer he'll be on the machines as he's announced, right here on the BTP, that the Bearclaw Invitational slopestyle event will return to Mount Washington next summer! (Skip to 35:25)
Tippie and Claw have been friends for a long time and talk about everything from Claw's first bikes and his meteoric rise at the start of his career to epic bike trips around the world thanks to Red Bull and how his riding has evolved over his career.
Lil Ide on Trail Advocacy & Nonprofit Work - Trail EAffectFrom Trail EAffect:
This episode features Lil Ide, Lil is in charge of Communications and Programs for Kingdom Trails in East Burke Vermont. We dive into Lil’s backstory regarding how she got into mountain biking, and how she came on board as the 3rd person hired by Kingdom Trails. Lil has worked in very pivotal roles within the organization from marketing and event coordination to her current role. Kingdom Trails and East Burke is not only a model trail community but also a highly functioning Trail Specific Non-Profit Organization that helps add to the economic development of East Burke VT.
We also discuss "Ride with Gratitude
" near the end of this episode, which is super important for all trail communities to adopt, as this movement is helping retain access for mountain biking, and overall helps all of us be reminded to be better humans.
All Things Training with Sian A'Hern - Beyond the TapeFrom Beyond the Tape:
Catching up with Sian A'Hern to talk about her new personal training and coaching ventures.
Managing Work, Travel & Bike Park Laps with Karin Christen - Skids & GigglesFrom Skids & Giggles:
We sat down with @kAIRin
to talk about her journey with mountain bikes – and we mean that quite literally! Not only has she discovered her love for riding while chasing the surf around the world, but combining mountain biking, travelling and her work
remain a fixture to this day. We cover a lot of ground in our conversation, from Karin's riding
over the years, her favourite destinations, how to manage work, travel and bike park laps as well as all the other challenges and pitfalls of working remotely
. In her free time, Karin is also involved with Santa Cruz Bicycles in Switzerland
and their social media
and, of course, we spend a bit of time on the brand, but also on some of our favourite themes we like to discuss, such as women in the sport, the dreaded e-bikes, trail building and how we can make the sport more attractive for everyone.
Alan Milway Talks About What It Takes to Be At the Top of DH Racing - Downtime PodcastFrom Chris Hall:
This week I’m joined by coach to the mountain bike stars, Alan Milway. We sat down to chat about the work that he does to help some of the world’s best downhill racers be at the top of their game on race day. Have the demands of downhill racing changed? Are the risks increasing? Do changes in bikes and technology drive changes in physical requirements? Is data important and what are the key things to measure? This was a really interesting discussion for me and it definitely made me think about a few things differently. I hope it gives you something to think about too. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Alan Milway.
What's New With BC Bike Race w/ Dre Hestler - Brett Tippie Podcast
Andreas "Dre" Hestler is a co-founder of the BC Bike Race; one of the world's most popular mountain bike stage races. He's also an old buddy of Brett's and shares how his experience as an XC racer, winning multiple National Championships and attending the inaugural mountain bike event at the 1996 Olympics, naturally led to creating the "Ultimate Singletrack Experience", the BC Bike Race which will be entering into its 14th year.
Sabrina Curtis on Transformation Through Brain Injury & Biking - Bike CultureFrom Bike Culture:
In this episode we talk about Sabrina's journey through bikes from Saskatchewan to BC and abroad. Sabrina's journey has included downhill biking, adventure biking, cross country biking, 24 hour races, gravel biking and bike packing. We talk about her accidents that have led to head injury and the transformation in her biking goals. As Sabrina has said, bikes have been a part of her injury, but they are also part of her healing.
Jackson Goldstone, from Balance Bike to World Cup Winner - Downtime PodcastFrom Chris Hall:
Jackson Goldstone is only 17 years old, but who most of us have probably been aware of him for well over 10 years already. We first saw Jackson in a video of him riding his balance bike to kindergarten which went viral in a big way. Since then Jackson has gone on to ride at huge events like Nitro Circus, the Fest Series and Crankworx. This season he’s taken a few people by surprise. Focussing on downhill world cup racing, Jackson has already taken his first junior world cup win. We sat down to find out a little bit about Jackson’s journey so far, what made him focus on downhill racing, how he got prepared, and how it’s been going. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Jackson Goldstone.
