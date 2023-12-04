Podcast Round Up: November 2023

Podcast: Neko Mulally Talks About Taking Frameworks Into Production and How You Can Buy One

Words - Chris Hall

The Pinkbike Podcast: Behind the Crankworx Scenes with Managing Director Darren Kinnaird

Words - Pinkbike

Podcast: Caroline Buchanan: The hustle to become a BMX and MTB World Champion, paving the way for female athletes.

Words - Andrew Neethling

Podcast: Martin Whiteley's thoughts on 2023 & the future; Charlie Hatton on becoming World Champion!

Words - George Thompson

Podcast: Nate Spitz on high consequence decision making, and finding the path to make Freeride Mountain Biking his job

Words - Jake Johnstone

Podcast: Kelsey Toevs on following your passion, channelling creativity, and riding without an ego.

Words - Jake Johnstone

Podcast: Steve Vanderhoek on rebuilding skills & confidence post injury, and enjoying the ride!

Words - Jake Johnstone

Podcast: Nicholi Rogatkin on being the winningest FMB rider and bringing the hype.

Words - Andrew Neethling

Podcast: Jennifer McIntosh on navigating the intricate mental states of cycling

Words - Steed Cycles

Podcast: Simon French talks about Hardline Tasmania

Words - Beyond The Tape

Podcast: Alex Rankin talks Sprung, Earthed, film making before the internet and more.

Words - The Ride Companion