Podcast Round Up: November 2023

Podcast: Neko Mulally Talks About Taking Frameworks Into Production and How You Can Buy OneWords - Chris Hall
Today I’m joined by Neko Mulally to talk all things Frameworks. With a limited batch of 100 of the bikes going on sale tomorrow, Neko and I sat down for an in-depth chat about the project. You’ll hear how Neko has taken his experience from racing and translated that into designing and developing the Frameworks downhill bike.
The Pinkbike Podcast: Behind the Crankworx Scenes with Managing Director Darren KinnairdWords - Pinkbike
Off the back of the news that Crankworx is adding a Women's Category to the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, we catch up with Darren Kinnaird to hear the full story of what's happening with Crankworx for 2024.Podcast: Caroline Buchanan: The hustle to become a BMX and MTB World Champion, paving the way for female athletes.Words - Andrew Neethling
Caroline Buchanan is a 3 x BMX World Champion, 5 x Mountain Bike World Champion, and Dual Olympian Athlete, Caroline has been riding the bike for well over two decades. As one of Australia’s most popular female action sports athletes, Caroline rules the BMX race course, excels in Downhill Mountain Biking, dominates the Dual Slalom, and loves the Pump Track. But Caroline classifies herself as more than just a cyclist. Pro-athlete, businesswoman, social media talent, mentor and proud advocate for women in sports are only some of the hats she wears.
Podcast: Martin Whiteley's thoughts on 2023 & the future; Charlie Hatton on becoming World Champion!Words - George Thompson
In this episode George, Jack & Emilie discuss 2024; the World Cup calendar & some team rumours. Next up they’re joined by Mr 23 Degrees, Martin Whiteley who has exciting news about his 2024 plans & then it’s over to the 2023 DH World Champion, Charlie Hatton. It’s a huge one…
Podcast: Nate Spitz on high consequence decision making, and finding the path to make Freeride Mountain Biking his jobWords - Jake Johnstone
In this episode, I catch up with Nate Spitz. Nate is one of the most creative and talented mountain bikers in the Sea to Sky and has a lot of wisdom to share. Originally from New Hampshire on the east coast of the USA, Nate grew up skiing, and when he wasn’t doing that he was riding bikes and learning an impressive bag of tricks. He now lives and works here in Squamish, sharing his skills and passion through Yoann Barelli’s Into The Gnar coaching company, and also through a multitude of free-ride, filming, and building projects.
Podcast: Kelsey Toevs on following your passion, channelling creativity, and riding without an ego.Words - Jake Johnstone
Today on the podcast I got to chat with Kelsey Toevs. Kelsey is a professional filmmaker and photographer based out of North Vancouver. Growing up in Lynn Valley, Kelsey has been combining her passion for Mountain Biking, Snowboarding, and filmmaking since a young age. When she met her longtime partner in crime, local free-rider Steve Vanderhoek, they combined forces and set out to help each other push their creative boundaries in the Mountain Biking scene. With an impressive portfolio of work too large to list here, Kelsey has gone from filming Steve's stunts purely for fun, to working with Red Bull and Anthill Films - two of the biggest producers in the industry.
Podcast: Steve Vanderhoek on rebuilding skills & confidence post injury, and enjoying the ride!Words - Jake Johnstone
On this episode, I sit down with Steve Vanderhoek
. Steve is a North Shore-born and bread mountain biker, trailbuilder and a professional firefighter/paramedic. He is known for building and riding some of the most precise, exposed, and high-consequence lines in the area, and along with his long-time partner Kelsey Toevs, makes some of the most creative and jaw-dropping mtb films around. (Hear from Kelsey in the previous episode).
Podcast: Nicholi Rogatkin on being the winningest FMB rider and bringing the hype.Words - Andrew Neethling
On this episode of Moving the Needle Podcast, Andrew Neethling talks to Nicholi Rogatkin. They discuss his rise to FMD success, world's firsts, and how he is fuelled by everyone around him. Making him one of the most likable characters in the sport. Rogatkin is a former World Champion and Slopestyle's first-ever triple crown winner.
Podcast: Jennifer McIntosh on navigating the intricate mental states of cyclingWords - Steed Cycles
We invited Jennifer McIntosh
to join me for a discussion on various topics, spanning from anxiety and identity to coping with the approaching winter. I'm stoked that we could arrange in November, a significant month for mental health awareness globally. Our aim is not only to raise awareness but also to start vital conversations and give people tools to support themselves and those around them.
If you or someone you know would like to connect with Jenn
, we encourage you to reach out to her.
Podcast: Simon French talks about Hardline TasmaniaWords - Beyond The Tape
In this episode we are joined by one of our favourite people, Simon French. We chat about Hardline making it's debut in tas for 2024, the Australian MTB forum and descending the bike park for 24 hours.
Podcast: Alex Rankin talks Sprung, Earthed, film making before the internet and more.Words - The Ride Companion
On this episode of The Ride Companion Olly and Davi take a deep dive into Alex’s film making career. During the episode Alex opens up about his early skateboarding and BMX inspirations, how and why he first picked up a camera, learning to edit on tape, investing in the first 1000 Sprung videos and why Sprung really finished, meeting Steve Peat and Rob Warner, acquiring music for free and some of the projects Alex is working on for the future…