Podcast Round Up: October 2023

Oct 31, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!


Podcast: Yoann Barelli & How He Sends It 'Safely'

Words - Jake Johnstone

Recently, I was lucky enough to catch up with local legend, Yoann Barelli for a fun ride and conversation. Before the interview, we rode the Double Black trail, Green Monster in Whistler and I got to see Yoann's mental processes in real time as he assessed an 'alternate' line down a rock face off to the side of the trail - you can watch that video below. From there we sat down stoked and inspired in the September sun and talked about everything from his new sponsorship deals to the specifics of how his mind works.



The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 201 - Wyn Masters on Privateers, Enduro, & Staying Authentic

Words - Pinkbike

Henry sits down with Wyn Masters to talk about everything from high pivots, GT, social media, and the state of the sport that he's so passionate about. Wyn's efforts to support privateers shouldn't be understated and, for such an established World Cup rider, his refreshing take on what downhill should be manages to articulate thoughts many of us may well have had.


Podcast: Is Rampage fair? with Brendan Fairclough, Olly Wilkins and Ben Deakin.

Words - TheRideCompanion

Olly, Bren, and Deaks are back in the truck on route to the airport post Red Bull Rampage. On this episode of Drivetime x TRC Bren takes the lead in dissecting what Rampage means to him and why he keeps returning to the event, whether party trains should even be possible at Rampage and explains how the event has evolved over the years. The lads also question whether Beinvenido Aguado deserved his low score, reflect on Gee Atherton's huge crash and potential winning run. They also share their experiences building/riding the battleship feature alongside Szymon Godziek.



Podcast: Getting to Know Louis Eisenhut

Words - Pascal Pensa

We sat down with Louis Eisenhut and we are stoked to be sharing this episode with you! Most people know Louis as a creator on Instagram, Youtube and TikTok, and of course, we do get to hear about how he got started, what motivates him to continue creating new content and how he tries to stay relevant in the ever changing social media landscape. More importantly though, we also talk about how Louis is using his reach and experience in social media to achieve positive outcomes for the community and it was interesting to hear how he is trying to help the sport and trail building projects progress in his home region around Interlaken



Podcast: Shore Sirens - Empowering Progress on the North Shore

Words: Steed Cycles

When Jessie issued a call to go riding on a Facebook group this past May, she didn't anticipate receiving responses from around 70 people, especially in Vancouver's North Shore with its abundance of challenging mountain biking trails. After a few smaller group rides, the Shore Sirens formed—a biking community for women and their allies, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of off-road cycling. Their mission is to bridge the gap for intermediate to advanced riders seeking a welcoming community. In a short period, they've accomplished quite a lot, organising remarkable events such as the recent Queer+ Allies MTB Ride, inviting everyone identifying as 2SLGTBQIA+ which was a significant milestone for mountain biking in British Columbia.



Podcast: Øisin Ø Callaghan on winning his first World Cup & Harriet Harnden on her first World Cup Podium

Words - George Thompson

The 2023 DH Season ended with a bang & in this episode George, Jack & Emilie chat with two of the young guns who brought the fire, Øisin Ø Callaghan & Harriet Harnden...



Interview: Inside the Development of Schwalbe's Tacky Chan

Words - Brian Park

We get nerdy about tire development, weight, price, manufacturing, sustainability, and how to actually pronounce Schwalbe.


Hosts: Henry Quinney & Brian Park
Guests: Schwalbe's Carl Kämper & Felix Jahn


Podcast: Blake Rowsell on ADHD and using MTB as a tool to refocus & reset.

Words - Jake Johnstone

On this episode, I got to interview Squamish local, Blake Rowsell. Blake is a professor at Capilano University who teaches a variety of outdoor recreation programs. He also has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Mountain Bike Tourism in BC having completed his master's degree on the topic.



Podcast: Behind the Scenes of the New YT Jeffsy

Words - Downtime Podcast

We chat with founder and chief visionary officer, Markus Flossmann and product development manager, Frank Dörr. about what the Jeffsy aims to be and what the challenges were to bring that to life. Hear about the crazy launch videos, how much goes into some of the smaller details of the bike that you’ll probably not notice, why they have carbon and aluminium options and which one you might prefer.




Posted In:
Podcasts Podcast Roundup


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
101 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
82241 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
57038 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
55513 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
55332 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
53940 views
Field Test: Trek Slash - Rides Like a Session
49582 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
41043 views
Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork
38307 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 The Odub, Deakinator and Brendog podcasts, some of the best content out there!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.048029
Mobile Version of Website