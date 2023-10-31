Podcast Round Up: October 2023

Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!
Podcast: Yoann Barelli & How He Sends It 'Safely'Words - Jake Johnstone
Recently, I was lucky enough to catch up with local legend, Yoann Barelli for a fun ride and conversation. Before the interview, we rode the Double Black trail, Green Monster in Whistler and I got to see Yoann's mental processes in real time as he assessed an 'alternate' line down a rock face off to the side of the trail - you can watch that video below. From there we sat down stoked and inspired in the September sun and talked about everything from his new sponsorship deals to the specifics of how his mind works.
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 201 - Wyn Masters on Privateers, Enduro, & Staying AuthenticWords - Pinkbike
Henry sits down with Wyn Masters to talk about everything from high pivots, GT, social media, and the state of the sport that he's so passionate about. Wyn's efforts to support privateers shouldn't be understated and, for such an established World Cup rider, his refreshing take on what downhill should be manages to articulate thoughts many of us may well have had.
Podcast: Is Rampage fair? with Brendan Fairclough, Olly Wilkins and Ben Deakin.Words - TheRideCompanion
Olly, Bren, and Deaks are back in the truck on route to the airport post Red Bull Rampage. On this episode of Drivetime x TRC Bren takes the lead in dissecting what Rampage means to him and why he keeps returning to the event, whether party trains should even be possible at Rampage and explains how the event has evolved over the years. The lads also question whether Beinvenido Aguado deserved his low score, reflect on Gee Atherton's huge crash and potential winning run. They also share their experiences building/riding the battleship feature alongside Szymon Godziek.
Podcast: Getting to Know Louis EisenhutWords - Pascal Pensa
We sat down with Louis Eisenhut
and we are stoked to be sharing this episode with you! Most people know Louis as a creator on Instagram
, Youtube
and TikTok
, and of course, we do get to hear about how he got started, what motivates him to continue creating new content
and how he tries to stay relevant in the ever changing social media landscape. More importantly though, we also talk about how Louis is using his reach and experience in social media to achieve positive outcomes for the community
and it was interesting to hear how he is trying to help the sport and trail building projects progress in his home region around Interlaken
Podcast: Shore Sirens - Empowering Progress on the North ShoreWords: Steed Cycles
When Jessie issued a call to go riding on a Facebook group this past May, she didn't anticipate receiving responses from around 70 people, especially in Vancouver's North Shore with its abundance of challenging mountain biking trails. After a few smaller group rides, the Shore Sirens
formed—a biking community for women and their allies, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of off-road cycling. Their mission is to bridge the gap for intermediate to advanced riders seeking a welcoming community. In a short period, they've accomplished quite a lot, organising remarkable events such as the recent Queer+ Allies MTB Ride
, inviting everyone identifying as 2SLGTBQIA+ which was a significant milestone for mountain biking in British Columbia.
Podcast: Øisin Ø Callaghan on winning his first World Cup & Harriet Harnden on her first World Cup PodiumWords - George Thompson
The 2023 DH Season ended with a bang & in this episode George, Jack & Emilie chat with two of the young guns who brought the fire, Øisin Ø Callaghan & Harriet Harnden...
Interview: Inside the Development of Schwalbe's Tacky ChanWords - Brian Park
We get nerdy about tire development, weight, price, manufacturing, sustainability, and how to actually pronounce Schwalbe.
Hosts: Henry Quinney & Brian Park
Guests: Schwalbe's Carl Kämper & Felix Jahn
Podcast: Blake Rowsell on ADHD and using MTB as a tool to refocus & reset.Words - Jake Johnstone
On this episode, I got to interview Squamish local, Blake Rowsell. Blake is a professor at Capilano University who teaches a variety of outdoor recreation programs. He also has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Mountain Bike Tourism in BC having completed his master's degree on the topic.
Podcast: Behind the Scenes of the New YT JeffsyWords - Downtime Podcast
We chat with founder and chief visionary officer, Markus Flossmann and product development manager, Frank Dörr. about what the Jeffsy aims to be and what the challenges were to bring that to life. Hear about the crazy launch videos, how much goes into some of the smaller details of the bike that you’ll probably not notice, why they have carbon and aluminium options and which one you might prefer.