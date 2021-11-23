Podcast Round Up: On Being Greg Minnaar's Mechanic, Riding 1 Million Feet in 200 Days, & Private Jets

Brett Tippie Podcast: Brett Rheeder Talks About Expectations







August 31, 2021



Brett Rheeder x Brett Tippie = Brett²



Beyond The Tape Podcast: Miranda Miller on Challenges, Pushing Boundaries & Mental Health

This has to be one of my favourite episodes by far. I never thought that I would ever have the chance to sit down with Miranda and talk about her career. She has been one of my favourite riders for a very long time now because of her amazing attitude, hard work ethic, and resilience against adversity. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed recording this Episode. — Beyond The Tape Podcast

Trail EAffect Podcast: Episode 37 with IMBA's Executive Director Dave Wiens

Making Up The Number Podcast: Greg Minnaar & Myriam Nicole Join George Thompson for the Royalty Episode

Images from Red Bull Content Pool

We’re calling this one ‘The Royalty Episode’ because our guests are the GOAT, Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Greg Minnaar & 2017 World Cup Overall Winner & 2019 World Champion, Commencal Muc-Off’s Myriam Nicole!



From Greg’s advice for younger riders to how Myriam conquered her fear of jumping, this episode has it all… — George Thompson

Downtime Podcast: Can Laurie Greenland's Coach Make Me Faster?

Photo Chapter Studios

Can coaching make you faster? I don’t think I’m alone in wanting to be faster on my bike. So in this episode, I took a coaching session with Laurie Greenland’s coach, Olly Morris. We sat down afterwards to discuss the process we went through. Find out how Olly identified areas that could be improved and the exercises that he used to help me. It was a really interesting day for me, and quite different from what I expected. We also discuss coaching in general, and hopefully give you some good pointers if you’re interested in taking on some coaching yourself, be it to go faster or for other reasons. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Olly Morris. — Chris Hall

The Enduro World Series Podcast

The (liquid) dust has now settled, the power washers have been put away and the riding kit is dripping in the garage... the 2021 EWS-E and Enduro World Series is in the books. After a failed attempt to broadcast from the road, Ruaridh and Ric are back however with plenty to discuss and debate.



Over the course of the next few episodes we're going to be looking at the second block of racing, the busiest in Enduro World Series history with nine races in just five weeks! Who were the big winners, who were the losers and what were the stories behind them? — Ric McLaughlin

The Drop In Podcast: Katy Winton on Factory Team Vs Privateer

Downtime Podcast: Ben Hildred Talks About Riding One Million Feet in 200 Days

Photo Callum Wood

Ben Hildred is an inspiration. In 2021, while working a full-time job, he managed to climb and descent 1,000,000 feet in just 200 days. Never one to make life easy, this came after Everesting the Queenstown bike park, climbing the height of the stratosphere in 30 days and the height of the solar system’s highest volcano in just 3 days. Ben is a real inspiration for those days where you don’t feel like heading out on the bike! We sat down to find out more about Ben, where these crazy challenges come from, what they are like to take on, and how he goes about it. We chat about his bike and kit choices, nutrition and sleep, motivation and mindset and plenty more. Sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Ben Hildred. — Chris Hall

The HKT Podcast: Paving A Way For Women In Mountain Biking With Helen Gaskell

Gypsy Tales Podcast: Aaron Gwin Discusses his Impact on World Cup Racing

Moving the Needle: Andrew Neethling Talks to Dr Jason Richardson on Going From World Champion BMX to Sports Psychology

Downtime Podcast: Chatting With Greg Minnaar's Mechanic, Lyle Hyslop

Photo Sven Martin

Lyle Hyslop is mechanic to the most successful downhill mountain biker of all time, Greg Minnaar. Lyle took over as Greg’s mechanic in 2020, where they took a race victory in their first season together and backed that up with a World Champs gold medal this summer. We sat down to find out about Lyle’s background, his time in Morzine and how he became Greg’s mechanic. Lyle shares some great insight into Greg’s setup and processes. We chat about their findings from testing a mullet, hear about the modification that Lyle made to Greg’s bike for World Champs (that even Greg doesn’t know about) and much more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Lyle Hyslop. — Chris Hall

Moving the Needle: Andrew Neethling Talks to Darcy Wittenberg from Anthill Films About the Long Live Chainsaw Documentary

Pic : Sven Martin

Brett Tippie Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Why He Loves the Sea To Sky

THE BRETT TIPPIE PODCAST // EPISODE 16 - Yoann Barelli

Aug 25th, 2021



Can you match the Energy of Yoann Barelli and Brett Tippie?





Gypsy Tales Podcast: Dean Lucas on Getting a Private Jet Home from World Cups