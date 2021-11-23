Podcast Round Up: On Being Greg Minnaar's Mechanic, Riding 1 Million Feet in 200 Days, & Private Jets

Here are some of the best podcasts that have been filling our earbuds this month.Brett Tippie Podcast: Brett Rheeder Talks About Expectations
Brett Rheeder is one of the most accomplished competition riders of all time. He talks to Tippie about his atypical path to mountain bike supremacy growing up in rural Ontario. He shares his experiences with stress and expectations and how his mindset has evolved over the years because of it. The Bretts talk about Rheeder's new interest into the world of downhill racing and his bike component company, Title, which has just reached its one year anniversary.
August 31, 2021
Brett Rheeder x Brett Tippie = Brett²
Beyond The Tape Podcast: Miranda Miller on Challenges, Pushing Boundaries & Mental Health
|This has to be one of my favourite episodes by far. I never thought that I would ever have the chance to sit down with Miranda and talk about her career. She has been one of my favourite riders for a very long time now because of her amazing attitude, hard work ethic, and resilience against adversity. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed recording this Episode. —Beyond The Tape Podcast
Trail EAffect Podcast: Episode 37 with IMBA's Executive Director Dave WiensEpisode 37 features Dave Wiens
. While Dave has been around the world of mountain biking as a racer since nearly the beginning, we chose to focus on Dave’s current work as the executive director of IMBA. We discuss the path Dave took to become the executive director of IMBA
, along with everything else trails. The reoccurring theme throughout this show is the importance of relationships. We also went deep on “More Trails Close to Home” and the importance of building great trail communities.
Making Up The Number Podcast: Greg Minnaar & Myriam Nicole Join George Thompson for the Royalty Episode
|We’re calling this one ‘The Royalty Episode’ because our guests are the GOAT, Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Greg Minnaar & 2017 World Cup Overall Winner & 2019 World Champion, Commencal Muc-Off’s Myriam Nicole!
From Greg’s advice for younger riders to how Myriam conquered her fear of jumping, this episode has it all…—George Thompson
Downtime Podcast: Can Laurie Greenland's Coach Make Me Faster?
|Can coaching make you faster? I don’t think I’m alone in wanting to be faster on my bike. So in this episode, I took a coaching session with Laurie Greenland’s coach, Olly Morris. We sat down afterwards to discuss the process we went through. Find out how Olly identified areas that could be improved and the exercises that he used to help me. It was a really interesting day for me, and quite different from what I expected. We also discuss coaching in general, and hopefully give you some good pointers if you’re interested in taking on some coaching yourself, be it to go faster or for other reasons. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Olly Morris.—Chris Hall
The Enduro World Series Podcast
|The (liquid) dust has now settled, the power washers have been put away and the riding kit is dripping in the garage... the 2021 EWS-E and Enduro World Series is in the books. After a failed attempt to broadcast from the road, Ruaridh and Ric are back however with plenty to discuss and debate.
Over the course of the next few episodes we're going to be looking at the second block of racing, the busiest in Enduro World Series history with nine races in just five weeks! Who were the big winners, who were the losers and what were the stories behind them?—Ric McLaughlin
The Drop In Podcast: Katy Winton on Factory Team Vs Privateer
Duncan Shaw is joined by Scottish Enduro Mountain Bike Racer Katy Winton. Back In November 2020, Katy was given the shock news that her contract with Trek Factory Racing was not going to be renewed. After four years of riding and racing for one of the best known and biggest bike brands in the world she was suddenly left with the reality of being unemployed, without a team and even without a bike to ride for the 2021 season.
Downtime Podcast: Ben Hildred Talks About Riding One Million Feet in 200 Days
|Ben Hildred is an inspiration. In 2021, while working a full-time job, he managed to climb and descent 1,000,000 feet in just 200 days. Never one to make life easy, this came after Everesting the Queenstown bike park, climbing the height of the stratosphere in 30 days and the height of the solar system’s highest volcano in just 3 days. Ben is a real inspiration for those days where you don’t feel like heading out on the bike! We sat down to find out more about Ben, where these crazy challenges come from, what they are like to take on, and how he goes about it. We chat about his bike and kit choices, nutrition and sleep, motivation and mindset and plenty more. Sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Ben Hildred.—Chris Hall
The HKT Podcast: Paving A Way For Women In Mountain Biking With Helen Gaskell
Helen Gaskell is a former professional downhill mountain bike rider who started her career at just 8 years old. During this episode of The HKT Podcast Helen shares some incredible stories from her days on the World Cup circuit, how she first secured sponsorship, becoming a brand ambassador for Specialized, starting her own MTB insurance business plus much more...
Gypsy Tales Podcast: Aaron Gwin Discusses his Impact on World Cup Racing
Gypsy Tales is a motocross podcast hosted by Jase MacAlpine but it has also hosted mountain bikers in the past including Sam Hill
, Dean Lucas
and now Aaron Gwin.
With nearly 4 hours of discussion on tape, there was guaranteed to be some great insight and Jase has published the above highlight on his YouTube. In it, Gwin talks about breaking into the sport, what advantages he had from his moto and BMX background and how his moto-inspired training program helped to raise the level of downhill racing.
Tune in to the full podcast for some more great insight into Gwin's process and story. Our highlights were the discussions on why Gwin thinks he was sometimes perceived negatively early in his career (2:45), how he learned to deal with the pressure of winning (3:10), how he sees the future of his career (3:38 ) and that Val di Sole run in 2012
(3:45)
Liston to the full podcast on iTunes
or Spotify
Moving the Needle: Andrew Neethling Talks to Dr Jason Richardson on Going From World Champion BMX to Sports Psychology
Dr Jason Richardson is a former World Champion BMXER turned Psychologist. He helps create results for current or past athletes, entrepreneurs and execs by combining psychology and coaching. This conversation hits home on so many levels and every person I feel can benefit from looking a little deeper into the mental side of sport and life.
We hit a broad range of topics including the mental side of performance, retirement from sport, confidence vs preparation, physical vs mental and loads more. Enjoy
Downtime Podcast: Chatting With Greg Minnaar's Mechanic, Lyle Hyslop
|Lyle Hyslop is mechanic to the most successful downhill mountain biker of all time, Greg Minnaar. Lyle took over as Greg’s mechanic in 2020, where they took a race victory in their first season together and backed that up with a World Champs gold medal this summer. We sat down to find out about Lyle’s background, his time in Morzine and how he became Greg’s mechanic. Lyle shares some great insight into Greg’s setup and processes. We chat about their findings from testing a mullet, hear about the modification that Lyle made to Greg’s bike for World Champs (that even Greg doesn’t know about) and much more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Lyle Hyslop.—Chris Hall
Moving the Needle: Andrew Neethling Talks to Darcy Wittenberg from Anthill Films About the Long Live Chainsaw Documentary
MTB Legends.
Long Live Chainsaw is a documentary on the life and legacy of Canadian downhill rider Stevie Smith. Darcy Wittenberg from Anthill Films joins the show to discuss all things about the film and Stevie. We get some amazing insights and inside stories of Stevie's life, upbringing, and what it's like to make a film like this. This is a MUST watch for anyone that wants to be inspired.
Find out all you need to know: LONG LIVE CHAINSAW
Also the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation
Brett Tippie Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Why He Loves the Sea To Sky
Yoann Barelli, the wild man himself joins Brett, The Director of Good times, for the most energetic episode of the podcast yet. We all know what Yoann is capable of on his bike, but do you know how he got here? Brett dives deep to learn about Yoann's early days growing up in France, being inspired by his famous cycling neighbours, the evolution of his racing career and how he ended up in the beautiful Sea to Sky region of BC. Enjoy!
Aug 25th, 2021
Can you match the Energy of Yoann Barelli and Brett Tippie?
Gypsy Tales Podcast: Dean Lucas on Getting a Private Jet Home from World Cups
Getting back to Australia after the World Cup season finished was no joke for Dean Lucas. His flight home ended up costing more than $10,000.
