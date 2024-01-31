Podcast Round Up: Rob Warner Opens Up, Bernard Kerr Talks Pay Cuts, Aaron Chase's Near Career-Ending Back Injury & More

Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!
Full Interview: Vali Höll on Why She's Back With YT for 2024Words - Sarah Moore
The news is official, Vali will be racing on the YT Mob for 2024 alongside Oisin O Callaghan and Sian A'Hern. We get the details on one of the biggest moves ahead of the 2024 season.
YT Industries saw promise in Vali Höll before she even started racing on the World Cup circuit, signing her on a six-year contract when she was just 13 years old. The Austrian then went on to win two Junior World Cup overall titles as well as two World Championship titles on the YT Tues before moving up to the Elite category. A nasty crash sidelined her for her first Elite World Championships in 2020, but she came back swinging in 2021 as a part of the newly formed RockShox Trek Race Team, winning the overall title in what was her first full year racing in the Elite category. In her three years with the team, she's racked up eight World Cup wins, two overall titles, and two World Championship titles. Now, in what feels like a homecoming, the 22-year-old Austrian has signed with The YT Mob. You can read the official YT Mob press release here
.
We talk about why Höll signed with the German brand really early in the 2023 season, what she's most looking forward to with the new team, learning to deal with disappointment, what it was like to finally race against Rachel Atherton last season, and more.
Podcast: Rob Warner Opens UpWords - Davi Birks
Rob Warner is back in The Ride Companion studio for the most open, honest and unfiltered conversation he's ever released. During the episode Rob talks about the struggles he faced after losing his job as the World Cup commentator and what it was really like going back to the races. Rob also opens up about a topic he's wanted to share with the world for over six years and much more... Rather than writing a lengthy description, we've chosen to let the episode speak for itself. The TRC team, (and no doubt the entire mountain bike community) extends a profound thank you to Rob. His contributions to our beloved sport are immeasurable, and allowing him the space to speak openly on these subjects was a privilege for all involved.
Podcast: Bernard Kerr Talks Pay Cuts, The Return of Skin Suits, Red Bull Hardline Tasmania & MoreWords - Davi Birks
Bernard Kerr drops by the studio slightly unplanned so, we decided to record a podcast! On this episode of The Ride Companion Bernard talks about buying the BK Sport warehouse, wether DYFI is becoming the global hub of mountain biking and switching GoPro footage to hide lines. Bernard also opens up about taking a pay cut to keep the race team alive, testing jumps at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, will skin suits make a return in 2024 and much more...
Podcast: Jackson Goldstone Shares the Details of His Insane 2023 SeasonWords - Chris Hall / Downtime Podcast
Race seasons don’t get much more exciting than the one Jackson Goldstone had in 2023. This week on the Downtime Podcast we’re sitting down with Jackson to delve into the details of what actually went on. From intense rivalries and overcoming appendix issues to how he’s found a winning mindset, our conversation covers it all. So, it’s time to sit back, hit play and watch or listen to this episode with Jackson Goldstone.
Podcast: What Does A Trailforks Ambassador Do?Words - Pascal Pensa
We sat down with @jurasick
, the Trailforks Ambassador for Switzerland
, to find out more about the platform itself and his role as Ambassador in channeling all that data. Crowdsourcing
and communities
stand at the core of Trailforks
and @jurasick
gives us a great overview of the main features, on how the approach works on the platform and what regular users can do to improve the maps, apart from just uploading their GPS files. Of course, we also get to hear about his favourite features, how he got into Trailforks himself and about how he works with stakeholders and institutions like SchweizMobil
or IMBA Switzerland
to not only improve the platform, but also to help their organisations with the data from Trailforks
.
Greg Minnaar Joins Norco - Full InterviewWords - Sarah Moore
Minnaar has signed a three-year contract with Norco Bicycles and has pulled together a team around him that sounds more than promising.
The Pinkbike Podcast: Jesse Melamed on Rivalries, His Reasons for Leaving Rocky & the Unwritten Rules of RacingWords - Henry Quinney
In a chat that felt like it could go on for twice as long, Jesse really lifts the veil to talk about so much of what goes into being a pro enduro racer, the risk of moving away from a successful team as well as breaking down some of his highest moments and discussing where enduro sits when compared to other disciplines. Plus, Christina, Sarah, Matt and I tune in with the latest news.
Podcast: Piyush Chavan on Body Dynamics, Muscle Memory, and Creating Insightful MTB CoachingWords - Jake Johnstone
Hailing from the heart of India, Piyush started his biking adventures with a tight-knit crew of riders before taking on the challenges of downhill races in the stunning mountains of Nepal. Piyush's journey took a Kiwi twist when he met a fellow rider in Bali, inspiring him to make the move to the breathtaking biking haven of New Zealand. There, he dived into studying tourism business management at QRC and, in 2021, kicked off his own coaching business, Treadmark NZ which has since left it's own mark on the Queenstown biking scene.
What makes Piyush more than just a professional coach? Well, besides being a two-wheeled wizard, he's delved deep into self-discovery through meditation retreats, yoga, and mindfulness practices. Join us as we uncover the biking adventures, hard earned wisdom, and the insights from a path well ridden.
Podcast: How Does A Brand Manager Decide Sponsorships?Words - Pascal Pensa
We sat down with Chris Evers
, one of the brand managers working for the Swiss bike brand BIXS
, to better understand how brands decide sponsorships and support.
It turns out that there are many other things that have to get done in that role apart from deciding who to sponsor and which race team
to support, and it was interesting to get a deep dive into Chris’ process, to hear what he is looking for in a rider and which metrics he is considering along the way. Of course we also chat about how Chris fell in love with the sport and what inspires and drives him to push on, the importance of a bike ride to clear your mind and our views on what young riders can do to find their own path to success and, potentially, even a sponsorship!
Podcast: Aaron Chase: Top of the World to Inspiring Comeback from Near Career-Ending Back InjuryWords - Andrew Neethling
Aaron Chase is a freeride Mountain Bike OG and Legend. From conquering the world to navigating a near career-ending back injury. Discover the heart-pounding tales, the thrill of overcoming adversity, and the epic pivot that reshaped Aaron's trajectory. Whether you're a seasoned rider or an aspiring adventurer, this podcast is your front-row ticket to the adrenaline-fueled world of mountain biking. Tune in, gear up, and let the wheels of inspiration roll!"
Podcast: Minnaar Off the Syndicate, Reading on Retirement & Kolb on the Journey from Car Mechanic to World Cup WinnerWords - George Thompson
From car mechanic to World Cup winner… In this episode our very special guest is Atherton Racing’s Andi Kolb; there’s also Jack’s retirement 20 questions & possibly the biggest #teamrumour
of all time.
The Pinkbike Podcast: What We Got Wrong, What We'd Like to be and How to Enjoy Your Resolutions MoreWords - Pinkbike
Dario, Sarah and Kaz join us as we also explain ski fashion, give insight into the PB awards and talk about why forming habits can be hard.