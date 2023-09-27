Podcast Round Up: September 2023

Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage

The Rampage hopeful shares some of the challenges going on behind the scenes of efforts to have a women's category at Rampage. Alicia Leggett and Brian Park sat down with Vaea Verbeeck, one of the original Formation riders and a future Rampage hopeful, to hear her thoughts about the situation. The podcast is below if you'd like to listen to us ramble.In this episode George, Jack & Emilie catch up on World Champs & the last 3 World Cups including a special guest appearance from Camille Balanche. Then they’re joined by the winner of the Les Gets World Cup, Benoit Coulanges who talks about the pressure he faced after seeding first & winning semi's the weekend before & crashing out, before closing out the show with a few predictions for the final 2 World Cups of the season & some Team Rumours.How do you cope with a sport that has inherent risks? And how do you balance that with life as a first-responder? Henry sits down with Steve to find out.Mountain bike royalty Wyn Masters is back on the podcast with more hilarious stories and insights! During this episode, Wyn talks about the crazy crash that put him out of the first part of the 2023 downhill season, head injuries, how his privateer project is helping more riders, race formats, WynTV, proposes a new World Cup schedule and much more...Scott Beaumont speaks to former teammate and one of Mountain Biking greats, Tracy Moseley. Tracy's career has spanned the last 3 decades, all the wheel sizes and all the disciplines. She has literally done it all and won pretty much most of it! Now a mum to Toby, her schedule may have slowed down a bit but she continues to inspire globally and make a huge impact in our sport.We sat down with Micha Rudolph to talk about his Trail Building Commuter, a project bike that recently won the Leaf Cycles Klunker Custom Challenge. As the forebears of modern day mountain bikes, Klunkers hold a special place in history and adding the utility of bringing your trail building tools to the secret spot presents an interesting bridge to the cargo bikes and micromobility solutions of the present day.Clay Porter is back in the UK filming for that not so secret DG2 project so, of course he found himself dragged into the TRC studio for another podcast! During this episode Olly and Clay talk about the success of Deathgrip one, British things Clay doesn't understand, creating original content, Alex Rankin's Earthed series, why we should be thankful for the live broadcast, vlogging, Valli Holl and how Clay is looking to making Drive To Survive for mountain biking plus much more.There are some ideas that the industry keeps coming back to. Whether it's high-pivots, oval chainrings or even mix-wheeled bikes, some things seem to have their moment in the sun once a decade. In this week's podcast, Dario, Kaz and Matt join me to talk about what they wish would come back, and what they hope goes forever. There are lukewarm takes, some strange tangents and some ideas that are just flatly antiquated and wrong.