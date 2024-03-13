Podcast Round Up: The Art of Trials with Chris Akrigg, 120 Foot Backflips, Lou Ferguson on Red Bull Hardline & More

Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!
Tom Isted Talks Crankworx Podiums, 120 ft Backflips, Dark Fest & MoreWords - Davi Birks / The Ride Companion
On this episode of The Ride Companion Tom Isted talks about his journey from gymnastics to BMX park through to MTB slopestyle and big air. Tom breaks down what it takes to make the podium at a Crankworx event, what the judges really look for and why Emil Johansson is so hard to compete against.
Tom also opens up about the 'best year of his life' in 2023, record breaking 120ft backflips, DarkFest 2024 insights and highlights plus loads more...
Ciaran King On How To Create High Performance In Your Life & On The BikeWords - Jake Johnstone / Grit with Wisdom
On today's episode, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Ciaran King, an elite Downhill Mountain Biker turned Certified High-Performance coach.
Ciaran's journey has been marked by challenges, including significant injuries and confidence battles. Yet, he's transformed these obstacles into sources of motivation.
Now, he's committed to passing on his hard-earned insights to the next generation of riders. With a keen focus on promoting positive mental health and performance in mountain biking, Ciaran not only shares his experiences but also offers actionable tools and guidance to help you reach your peak performance.
Steve Vanderhoek and Kelsey Toevs - The North Shore Freeride Power Couple!Words - Steed Cycles Podcast
When you think of a power couple, you might imagine two individuals, each influential or successful in their own right, complementing each other. This is precisely what Steve Vanderhoek
and Kelsey Toevs
have achieved.
While rumours suggest that Kelsey won Steve over in high school, all of that occurred before they entered their professional careers or pursued elite-level hobbies. Now, they have grown into complementing each other's skills, with Steve’s riding and Kelsey’s photography.
Getting to Know Miss Miniflip Michelle NeunerWords - Pascal Pensa / Skids & Giggles PodcastMichelle Neuner
is making waves locally with her Miniflip Mondays
, posting weekly clips of herself flipping all kinds of features to her Instagram account. "Swiss" Chris Räber
also dropped her name into the hat as one to watch the other day so we had to sit down for a chat with her to hear her story with the bikes so far. And oh boy, what a story it is! Michelle left us impressed with her energy and passion for riding and we’re sure to see a lot more from her in the coming years! With the run-up to the Paris Olympic games
ahead of us, there are interesting possibilities to ponder and we do get to hear her take on competition, progression, freeride, women in the sport and her own goals. Michelle has also recently been invited to be the first female rider on the Züritrails
roster and that platform should open up even more opportunities and potential for progression.
Gracey Hemstreet - The First Ever Woman to Complete a Full Run at Red Bull HardlineWords - Sarah Moore / The Pinkbike Podcast
Gracey Hemstreet is the 19-year-old from the Sunshine Coast on British Columbia who just made history as the first woman to ever complete a top to bottom run at the infamous Red Bull Hardline event.
Hemstreet's father is one of the founders of the Coast Gravity Park and so she grew up chasing the likes of Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Brendan Howey, and Brandon Semenuk on the monster jumps of Coastal Cruise before bursting onto the international downhill scene in 2021. She came 5th in her first-ever World Cup race in the Junior category and followed that up with a third place at World Championships in Val di Sole. In her second year as a junior, after signing for Norco Factory Racing and Red Bull, Hemstreet won the overall World Cup title.
We chatted about what her process was like to make it through the Red Bull Hardline course and tick off one massive feature after another, what her goal was coming into the event, whether we'll see her at Red Bull Hardline Wales one of these days, what it's been like having Greg Minnaar join Norco Factory Racing, and what her goals are heading into her second year of downhill racing in the Elite category.
The Pinkbike Podcast: What Makes Your Bike YOURSWords - Henry Quinney
Could you choose your bike out of a lineup? If so, how? Whether it's strange suspension setups, cockpit changes or just particular tires, we all have things that make our bikes our own.
Chris Akrigg on the Art of Trials, Lost Videos, eBikes & MoreWords - Davy Birks / The Ride Companion
From his humble motorcycle trials beginnings to becoming a household name in mountain biking, during this episode Chris shares his journey of self-filming, honing his skills, and turning his passion into a profession.
Chris also opens up about why he stepped away from competitive riding, the Danny MacAskill effect on trials, riding brakeless, what happened to the watercycles video and reflects on the evolution of his career and content motivations, including his embrace of ebikes and much more…
Louise Ferguson Talks About Her Incredible Hardline Tasmania RunWords - Chris Hall / Downtime Podcast
Today, we’re diving into the adrenaline-fuelled world of Red Bull Hardline with none other than the fearless Louise Ferguson. Strap in as we explore Lou’s electrifying performance in Tasmania, where she pushed the boundaries of possibility and left an indelible mark on the mountain bike landscape. From saying no to her first Hardline invite, to being one of the first two women on the planet to complete a top to bottom Hardline race run, join us as we unravel the exhilarating tale of Louise Ferguson’s unforgettable ride at one of the most legendary events in the mountain biking calendar. Stay tuned for insights, stories, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the mind of a true Hardline contender. So, it’s time to sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Louise Ferguson.
Eliot Jackson on the Early Days of Pinkbike, Grow Cycling's 2024 Plans, & MoreWords - Sarah Moore / The Pinkbike Podcast
Eliot Jackson has been a busy guy after retiring from World Cup DH racing. He's a Red Bull commentator, an ambassador for various cycling brands, the founder of Grow Cycling Foundation, and the organizer of a brand new event called Aspire. As you can imagine from listening to him on live broadcasts, he's a really fun guy to chat with and Alicia, Brian and I were lucky to catch up with him earlier this month before he headed to Australia to commentate at Red Bull Hardline.
Our free flowing conversation ranges from his early days as a racer and how Pinkbike founder Karl Burkat mentored him on the business aspects of the bike industry, to diversity in the bike industry and the opening of Grow Cycling Foundation's Inglewood Pump Track
in Los Angeles County in California.
Gravity Co-op Hot Seat: Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series with Clay HarperWords - Gravity Cooperative
The man behind so much USDH that you don’t even have a clue! We’re very excited to wrangle Clay Harper down for a good chat on the US Open of MTB and mostly about the new Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series
. He’s real psyched on the juniors and so much more. So listen up to find some updated details on this new series and how Clay is looking to elevate the USDH scene.
Louise-Anna Ferguson Shares a Mental Perspective of Navigating the World of Professional Mountain Bike RacingWords - Jake Johnstone / Grit With Wisdom Podcast
In this episode, I catch up with Louise-Anna Ferguson, better known as Lou,
Originally from Fort William, Scotland, Lou now calls Queenstown, New Zealand, her home, where she's immersed in the thriving mountain biking scene.
Lou's approach to the sport is all about letting her riding skills do the talking. Her passion for uplifting everyone in the community shines through, whether she's leading Women's progression camps or participating in freeride events.
Fresh from her debut season on the global racing circuit, which included stops at the DH World Cup, Crankworx, and the Red Bull Formation, Lou joins me for a chat about her journey thus far.
Isabella Naughton & Jakob Snow Discuss Their New Teams, UCI Snow Bike Racing & Red Bull HardlineWords - Insider MTB
In this episode, the hosts introduce Bella Naughton, a professional mountain biker, and discuss various topics related to the mountain biking world. They start by discussing the UCI Snow Bike World Championships and Bella's interest in participating. They then move on to talk about Bella's new team, KHS Pro Mountain Bike Team, and her plans for the upcoming season.
The conversation also touches on Bella's past hip surgery and her transition from Enduro to downhill racing. The conversation covers various topics related to mountain bike racing, including the advantages of racing in the US, changes in the race points system, improving competition in enduro racing, Bella's comeback in the season, excitement for different race locations, controversy around pre-riding courses, the state of women's cycling, the growth of women in cycling, and promoting women's cycling at a young age. Bella Naughton discusses her family's racing background and her competitive nature. She talks about her involvement in NICA and the importance of supporting the next generation of riders.
Bella shares her thoughts on encouraging more girls to ride bikes and the need for role models in the industry. She also discusses the importance of creating a platform for female athletes and expanding opportunities for women in racing. Bella talks about her transition to a new team and her excitement for the future. She shares her experiences with road biking and training, as well as the challenges she faced in the pro class. The conversation covers topics such as the new rules in BME, excitement about traveling with Nick, working with sponsors and companies, the UCI Snow Bike World Championship, comparison to X Games, and Red Bull Hardline.
In this conversation, the hosts discuss their opinions on Hardline and Rampage, with one host expressing the view that Hardline is a spectacle that doesn't need to be a series. They also discuss the lifespan of Rampage and whether it should continue to expand to other locations. The conversation then shifts to the upcoming Hardline event and the riders participating in it. The hosts speculate on the safety precautions and team management involved in extreme sports. They also touch on the prize money for Rampage and the impact of Instagram on their personal experiences. The conversation concludes with a discussion on Bella and her influence on the sport.
Rob Warner & Eliot Jackson Interview Rachel AthertonWhy We Ride Podcast
In the second episode of 'Just Ride' Season Two, Rachel Atherton provides a raw and unfiltered portrayal of the challenges that temporarily sidelined her racing career, and discusses her unwavering determination to return to the sport, making her the ultimate comeback athlete.