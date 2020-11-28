Podcast Round Up: World Cup Racing, Quarantine, Bike Development & More

Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds this month that didn't make it to the homepage:
Breaking Down All Things Maribor World Cup 2020
Pic: Sven Martin
Moving the Needle Podcast: World Cup racing is back and back with a bang. Round 1 and 2 were both held at Maribor, Slovenia in the same week . It was a busy week with race 1 held on a Friday and race 2 held on Sunday. This was a first for World Cup racing and we hope for more of this in the future. Myles Kelsey of Bike Network a former Masters DH Champion with 41 years of race experience joins the show to chat everything from Maribor including the wheel size debate, safety, team rumours and of course the racing.
The Drop in Podcast Ep 2. Ali Clarkson
Duncan is joined by Ali Clarkson, a professional mountain bike and street trials YouTuber and fellow member of the Drop and Roll Tour. Listen in as they discuss how Ali first got into riding, his move from competitions over to street, how trials bikes have evolved over the years, the Imposter syndrome and how making weekly YouTube videos for the last 4 and a half years has changed his life.
Where's Olly? Episode Three - Apocalypse Ready
Where's Olly? Well, he's in the Surrey Hills again because..... PANDEMIC. There's not much we don't cover on this latest episode of the podcast. From baby emu's, buying a home sauna, playing fetch with cats, Tyler Bereman's Imagination film and most importantly staying apocalypse ready. There's some mountain bike talk too...
Maribor Post-Race Chat With Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally
Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
This weekend the World Cup rolled into Maribor for the first ever double-header race weekend. So, I’m joined by Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally to chat all things Maribor. We find out first hand what it was like to be racing a double-header. We chat about the impact of the weather conditions, tyre choice and that triple! Hit play below and go behind the scenes from the 2020 Maribor World Cup.
Your Winter Fitness Blueprint - With Ben Plenge From The Strength Factory
Words Chris Hall : Photo Dave Price
Today I’m joined by Strength Factory’s Ben Plenge. Ben was responsible for our most popular episode of the year when he joined me in January to help you stay fit and make sure you can still shred when you’re 70 (listen here
). This time we sat down to talk more specifically about how to put together your ‘Winter Fitness Blueprint’, to give you the best chance of smashing the trails when spring and summer roll back around.
We chat about motivation, creating a foundation, the importance of breathing and much more, so hit play below, give it a listen and boost your winter fitness gains.
Trail EAffect Episode Eight with Joe V - Formerly of Trek Bicycles
Joe Vadebonceur is our guest on this show. Joe is a lifelong cycling industry veteran who spent nearly 30 years working for Trek. Joe’s current role is President of CAMBA in Northern WI. In this show Joe breaks down the challenges of running a Trails Organization along with the connection between Advocacy, Trails and the mountain bike industry. Joe is very frank about saying mountain biking doesn’t happen without trails. Joe also discusses the various other ways of raising funds for your trail organization. If you have any interest in helping gain more trail access for mountain biking this show is for you. https://cambatrails.org/
Lousã Post-Race Chat With Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally
Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
This weekend the World Cup rolled into Lousã for the final two rounds of the 2020 season. I’m joined by Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally to find out what went on. We chat about all the important things like what was going on with Loic’s fork, will Greg be racing next year, and did the weather really impact the results? Hit play below and find out all there is to know from the 2020 Lousã World Cup.
Talking with Australia's Biggest MTB Prospect, Cassie Voysey
In this episode we chat with Cassie Voysey. She is by far one of the fastest riders in Australia at the moment and she is absolutely flying. She first got my attention when she absolutely greased a section in front of me at National champs. She has a super positive attitude along with a hard work ethic. I can't wait to see what is in her future.
We talk bout sponsorship, world champs, and what it is like being an up and coming rider in Australia.
Caroline Buchanan Talks Racing, Marketing, and Crazy Injuries
Episode 36 is a big one. In this episode, I was lucky enough to have a chat with Caroline Buchanan, arguably Australias most decorated riders. We chat about the transition from BMX to MTB, her early start in riding, and how she has managed to build her brand bigger than any other in the sport. If you are looking to progress in the riding world, this is a must-listen!!
Hacking The Mind with Matt Macduff
Welcome to Gettin' Booked vol2 where pro rider Matt Macduff and The HKT Podcast host Davi Birks discuss a different book each month. On this episode they took a deep dive into Sir John Hargraves book Mind Hacking. A book that aims to help the reprogram mental habits, learn to take charge of the mind and banish negative thoughts, habits, and anxiety-in just 21 days. If you haven't read this book then don't worry, they mainly use the book as a framework for the podcast and to discuss some of their experiences that came from reading it.
During this episode they discuss meditation, what it means to have purpose, the tools promoted in this book, Matt's new deal with Norco Bikes and much more.
Watch the full episode on YouTube hereCheck out vol1 of our Gettin' Booked series
Trail EAffect Episode 9 with Jonas Sublett & John DeGeorge
Many times, podcasts feature famous people or people who are experts at their craft. Today we are changing that up. We wanted to show that Mountain Biking can bring unlikely people together to forge new friendships. In this show we feature an unlikely connection that is very common due to the humanization that mountain biking offers.
Jonas is a Truck Driver by trade, whereas John is an elected Sheriff. Both come from different backgrounds yet are now described as bothers from other mothers. Both Jonas and John talk about what it was like to get into mountain biking, racing enduro, and how they mastered riding Wheelies and Manuals via the Ryan Leach online skills courses.
Kickback and enjoy this interview with Jonas & John cause this is definitely an entertaining one!
Left: John, Right Jonas, Ready to go for a training ride from Brones Bike Shop
Eddie Masters Quarantine Catch-Up
Words Chris Hall : Photo Boris Beyer
This week on the Downtime Podcast, it’s time for a quarantine catch up with the one and only, Eddie Masters. We will be finding out how his season went, hearing about his get fit quick plan, chatting World Cup and EWS racing in general, team rumours, the state of World Cup downhill and plenty more. So hit play below and give it a listen.
Stu Thomson on Working on Danny Macaskill's Projects, Lockdown Video Production and The Evolution of Cut Media
Stu Thomson is the founder and director of what is now know as Cut Media. You may be familiar with the name Cut media as the creators of some of the most iconic/viral mountain bike films of all time including Danny Macaskill's The Ridge, Imaginate, Wee Day Out and also the recent Focus Bikes Designed For Down campaign plus lots more.
During this episode we take a deep dive into Stu’s history within mountain biking and how it all started with racing downhiill under ‘The Clan’ team umbrella that his Dad started to help out fellow Scottish racers, onto racing world cups for Steve Peat's Royal Racing team and how he got involved with marketing, film making and the evolution of Cut Media. It was really interesting to hear about how he first met Danny Macaskill and some of the behind the scenes info from the Imaginate shoot. Stu shares a pretty wild story about a missing hard drive which is every content creators worst nightmare! We also discuss the role VR could play in mountain biking, how the Santa Cruz 5010 finger bike edit was born and what the future holds for action sports content creation plus much more...
Stu started our racing downhill for his Dad's team The Clan, before moving to ride for Steve Peat's Royal Racing squad.
Danny Macaskill and Stu have worked together for over ten years and have created some of the most viral mountain bike content on the internet.
Watch the full video podcast
Inside Privateer Bikes - The Development of the 161
Words Chris Hall
Today, on the Downtime Podcast, we are going inside Privateer Bikes. I am joined by their MTB Brand Manager, Sam Meegan, and Redburn Design’s Ali Beckett to chat about the development of their enduro bike, the 161. We chat about where Privateer Bikes came from, their progressive approach to geometry, the challenge of designing for optimum value and plenty more. You’ll hear more about their new 141, and where the brand is heading next. So hit play below and give it a listen.
Jamie Edmondson Talks About His Breakthrough Season
Words Chris Hall : Photo Seb Schieck
Today, on the Downtime Podcast, I’m chatting to Jamie Edmondson. Jamie came to most people’s attention when he took a podium at the last round of the World Cup in Lousã. However, his climb to the top steps of the sport started way before that. We chat about his early race career, his challenging junior years, what it takes to go privateer, how knowing Ben Cathro comes in handy and much more. So hit play below and give it a listen.
Chatting Freeride & Transitioning to MTB with Mike Ross
In this episode, we are joined by Mike Ross, the guy who is singlehandedly progressing freeride and speed and style in Australia. Starting in BMX he built a super successful career and as he fell out of love with it he discovered MTB. After falling in love really quick, his progression has gone through the roof. We chat about heading to Crankworx, the transition to MTB, and his feelings about the two scenes.
Chatting with Matt Walker & Tracey Hannah
Tracey Hannah Credit: Andy Vathis
On this episode of the pod we chat with Madison Saracen's Matt Walker about becoming the 2020 World Cup Champion & play '20 questions' with Polygon UR's Tracey Hannah!
Matt Walker Credit: Dan Hearn
Tracey Hannah Credit: Andy Vathis
Matt Walker Credit: Dan Hearn
Tracey Hannah Talks About Her Amazing World Cup Career
Words Chris Hall : Photo Andy Vathis
Tracey Hannah is a rider who has had a career full of the highest highs, and the lowest lows. We chat about everything, from having a four year break after her first World Cup season and dealing with horrific injuries, to competing in a home World Champs and an incredible battle for the overall. So hit play below and join me for a chat with Tracey Hannah.
Olly Wilkins Talks TV Commercial Work, Magazine Covers and Trail Advocacy
Finally, the original show premise comes to life! But, it brings with it some challenges....
On this episode of Where's Olly? we catch up with Olly Wilkins from Bali, Indonesia. We discuss the importance of Olly's first ever MBUK front cover, hear all about his trip to Lake Toba to film a television commercial, macaques, costumes and answer a bunch of listener questions plus much more!
Watch the full episode
