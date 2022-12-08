Podcast Round Up: We're Talking Home-Made Carbon Bikes, A Red Bull Race Series and Bikepacking the EWS.

Here's what's been in our earbuds lately.Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!
Ep. 09 - Claudio Caluori | The Changing Gears Podcast
Words: Sram
Claudio Caluori is a professional mountain biker who has won the Swiss National Championships 7 times, raced in the World Cup, founded and managed multiple World Cup race teams, and is the owner of the pump track company, Velosolutions.
In this episode, Claudio and DZ talk about Claudio transitioning from hockey to mountain biking, how he started to build pump tracks, the origin of Pump for Peace, and Claudio’s unique idea to create the first asphalt pump track.
Episode 48 – Reto Aebischer: Home-Made Carbon Bikes and Too Many Workshop Projects
Words: Skids & Giggles
We sat down with Reto Aebischer to talk about home-made carbon bikes, learning by doing it wrong and his many workshop projects. Starting out with making kiteboards and skis, he quickly progressed to his first carbon road bike and is currently working on the second iteration of his high-pivot enduro bike. And no, unfortunately, you can’t pre-order one at this point. Naturally, Reto and his friends also jumped at the opportunity to sign up for Red Bull Flugtag with a self-made “flying machines” and we get to hear the story behind their record attempt – and win! – at the event in Lausanne in 2021. Finally, to fellow Pinkbike users, Reto is known as a thoughtful commenter and forum regular as SleepingAwake and it was great to put a face and voice to a handle that many in the community have stumbled across on the web. Hope you enjoy!
Podcast: Wyn Masters, Ronan Dunne & Even More Team Rumours!
Words: George Thompson
A Red Bull Race Series? Mark Wallace, Mille Johnset & Angel Suarez Team Rumours. Wyn bending the plate in his arm. Why was Ronan Dunne riding gloveless at Hardline? Greg Williamson, Henry Kerr & Sam Blenkinsop Team Rumours. The return of Sam Hill, Richie Rude & Brendan Fairclough? Wyn racing Loic’s dad. Camille Balanche taking her trailer test. The impossible question. Ronan’s incredible 2022 & who will he be riding for in 2023? Brook MacDonald cooking pasta. Enjoy…
Podcast: Alex Preasant Talks Wrenching for Yeti & Travelling Around the Globe
Words: Beyond The Tape
In this episode, I was lucky to be sit down in the studio with by Alex Presant. We chatted about his new gig at Yeti, travelling around the globe and just a bunch of other general crap. I hope you enjoy.
Podcast: Amaury Pierron on Why He Will Focus on World Champs in 2023, Dealing With Injury, Battling Bruni and More.
Words: Chris Hall
Amaury Pierron is easily one of the most exciting mountain bike riders on the planet, with an insane desire to win, which on occasion has taken him to some dark places. We chat about his progression from the junior ranks as a privateer, into the elite field and ultimately joining a factory team. Find out what went on behind the scenes to help that 2018 overall win. Hear about Amaury’s battles on the track and away from it, dealing with some serious injuries. We talk about why Amaury will focus for the first time on World Champs in 2023 and what it's like to battle Loic Bruni. From the highest highs to the lowest lows, Amaury has always had incredible determination and drive. Add to that a professionalism and some serious attention to detail and you have a rider that is hard to beat. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Amaury Pierron.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/amaury-pierron/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
Podcast: Matthew Fairbrother Talks about Bikepacking the EWS.
Words: Beyond The Tape
I was so honoured to sit down and talk with Matthew Fairbrother in the latest episode of the podcast. Even though he has only just turned 18, his attitude and wisdom are beyond his years. We sat down and chatted about his decision to bike pack the ews season, how it all went and what it was like seeing his name in the top ten. It was amazing chatting to him and his story was extremely motivating.
Podcast: Bernard Kerr on Hitting 90ft Gaps & Some Huge Team Rumours
Words: George Thompson
Blenki to Cube? Madison to quit DH? A new rider on Pivot Factory Racing? Just some of the team rumours discussed in this episode of the pod. We’ve also got the inimitable Bernard Kerr talking about hitting those 90ft Hardline jumps for the first time, getting fired up after checking the Pinkbike Poll before World's & if he could add any rider to the Pivot Factory Racing team, who would it be?https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/bernard-kerr
