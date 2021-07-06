Podcast Roundup: World Cup Downhill, What it Takes to Be a Pro, EWS Racing, Women in MTB, & More

I don’t know about you, but I get pretty excited on a mountain bike world cup week, so I thought I’d try and share that excitement with you in a pre-race show. We’ll be getting you primed for a week of World Cup action in Les Gets. I’m joined by coach to the stars and Morzine resident, Chris Kilmurray, to talk all things Les Gets world cup. We will find out all about the brand new track and it’s specific demands on both rider and bike. How do riders approach learning a new track, what does Chris think will be the key to success and who’s well positioned to deliver. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Chris Kilmurray. — Chris Hall