Podcast Roundup: World Cup Downhill, What it Takes to Be a Pro, EWS Racing, Women in MTB, & More

.Camille Balanche on Becoming World Champ, Her Background, & More
Andrew Neethling on What it Takes to Become a Pro Rider
|Camille Balanche is the current downhill mountain bike world champion and is also leading the 2021 World Cup series. Camille is a fairly recent convert to mountain biking but has an incredible background in other disciplines, including being an Olympic athlete. We chat about her background and her journey from a sports science degree, through enduro racing and into the top ranks of world cup downhill. Camille gives a great insight into her approach to racing, her warm-ups, mindset, bike set-up, training and much more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Camille Balanche.—Chris Hall
|On this episode of The HKT Podcast former professional downhill mountain bike racer turned commentator & brand ambassador Andrew 'Needles' Neethling breaks down what it really takes to become a professional mountain bike rider. Andrew shares some of his personal experiences with contract negotiations, rider salaries and offers insights into some of the hardships professional athletes face in the modern day.—HKT Podcast
This podcast also discusses aspects of the recent 'State of the Sport' survey.
.Vero Sandler & Tahnee Seagrave on Issues Women Face in MTB
|This week on the Drop in Podcast, Duncan is joined by Tahnee Seagrave and Veronique Sandler (and special guest Oski).
In this episode we explore the contentious subjects of prize Money, salaries and the general challenges and inequalities facing female riders trying to break into gravity racing.
The Drop in Podcast is available in full as a video below, and can also be streamed on most major audio platforms.—Duncan Shaw
Audio and Video Production: Rory Semple
Post Production: Paul MacdonaldEWS Season Preview with Florian Nicolai, Isabeau Courdurier, Matt Stuttard, & Dan Wolfe
Listen here.All Things Les Gets World Cup with Chris Kilmurray
|This episode of the pod has everything! Florian Nicolai is the most consistent finisher in the EWS in recent times, having finished in the Top 3 in each of the last 3 seasons. Isabeau Courdurier is the 2019 EWS Champion having won every round racing ‘the perfect season.' Then, we close out the show with some ‘EWS Real Talk’ with Matt Stuttard & Dan Wolfe.—George Thompson
Ski Racing Paralympic Medalist Lacey Heward on Adaptive MTB
|I don’t know about you, but I get pretty excited on a mountain bike world cup week, so I thought I’d try and share that excitement with you in a pre-race show. We’ll be getting you primed for a week of World Cup action in Les Gets. I’m joined by coach to the stars and Morzine resident, Chris Kilmurray, to talk all things Les Gets world cup. We will find out all about the brand new track and it’s specific demands on both rider and bike. How do riders approach learning a new track, what does Chris think will be the key to success and who’s well positioned to deliver. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Chris Kilmurray.—Chris Hall
Les Gets Review with Ed Masters & Andrew Neethling
|For Episode 30 we bring you Lacey Heward, Lacey is a truly amazing individual. Lacey’s courage to show up to everything she’s accomplished in life is evident by what you are about to listen to. Lacey is a multi time Adaptive Alpine Ski Racing Paralympic medalist, overall World Cup Champion, and now an Adaptive Mountain Biker. I could tell you about all the adversity that Lacey has been through in life, but I’ll leave that to her as she tells her story so well. This interview will close with a song written and performed by Lacey called It’s Been a Long Time.—Trail EAffect
/ SpotifySustainability, Local Production, & More with Phil Law
Mikayla Gatto Goes Joke for Joke with Brett Tippie
|We sat down with Phil Law of Pembree to pick up on the theme of sustainability, in-house design and local production that we have already discussed on previous episodes. We also invited the distributor of Pembree pedals in Switzerland, James Drew, back to the conversation to provide the perspective of the Swiss market and to shed light on how Pembree was received locally. We cover a lot of ground in our conversation, from the history and spirit of Pembree, how to manage growth sustainably, and what transparency and carbon neutrality mean in the bike industry today. The flip side to the business perspective and driving change from the supply side is, of course, consumer choice. That’s why we spend quite a bit of time on what our dollars and Swiss francs can do to initiate change and what other brands apart from Pembree are doing to ensure better outcomes. For a good start and some pointers, check out The European Bike Project.—Skids and Giggles
|Micayla Gatto joins Tippie to talk about her life on a bike! That includes her racing career and her transition to, and away from, event announcing. Micayla is also a talented artist. She chats about combining two of her loves, art and biking, in her Intersection film, "Mountain Bike Meets Painting", as well as finding and riding the epic White Line based on misplaced peer pressure and one-upmanship. This one is Ferda Girls but still has lots of Dad jokes.—Brett Tippie
