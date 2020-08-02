Podcast: Sam Blenkinsop Talks About His Schladming Win, That Gamble Section, Becoming a Dad and More

Aug 1, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Cameron Mackenzie

Words Chris Hall : Photo Cameron Mackenzie

There is no doubt that Sam Blenkinsop is one of the most stylish mountain bike riders on the planet. With a career that started with racing in New Zealand at a young age, Sam worked his way up to win the 2008 World Cup in Schladming, beating the seemingly unbeatable Sam Hill. We sat down for a chat to find out more about his rise to the top. We also chat about what it’s like to work with teammates like Nico Vouilloz and Loic Bruni. We cover Crankworx, that amazing Gamble segment, becoming a Dad and much much more. So hit play below and give this episode with Sam Blenkinsop a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/sam-blenkinsop/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast or YouTube.

Posted In:
Podcasts Sam Blenkinsop


