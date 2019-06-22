Podcast: Sam Dale on Riding & Racing His Way

Words Chris Hall: Photo Jim Topliss
This week we are sitting down with Sam Dale. Sam is a super interesting guy who worked his way up from privateer to full pro-team support, took a World Cup podium and a load of other top results, but decided that pro-team life wasn’t right for him. Sam re-focussed and is now riding and racing in the way he wants to… so we sat down outside his van in the Fort William evening sun (yes there was some sun!) and chatted about what he’s learned along the way.
