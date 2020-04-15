Podcast: Schwalbe Announces 'Pumped' Series with First Episodes Featuring Martin Maes & Nina Hoffmann

We sponsor numerous mountain bikers, racing cyclists, triathletes and world travelers. Who are these athletes, what drives them - and what are they doing in these extraordinary times, in which the competition season also came to a standstill? Since April 9th, our new podcast "PUMPED!" provides the answers.
The approximately 30-minute episodes are published via Spotify, Apple and Schwalbe's online channels, alternating weekly between German and English.
|We want to give our listeners an insider's perspective from the world of professional sports - whether downhill, cross country, racing or triathlon. Through our intensive cooperation, we gain many insights into the lives of the athletes, their motivations, their goals, their dreams. This is how the idea of portraying the athletes and touring cyclists came about.—Michael Kull, Schwalbe Marketing
We were able to win the well-known mountain biker and former EWS pro-Tobias Woggon as host for our new format. We will publish the names of podcast guests in advance on our social media channels - and invite our community to ask questions, which are then included in the podcasts.MARTIN MAES
NINA HOFFMANN
In the first English speaking episode, Tobias talks to EWS race Martin Maes. The relatively young rider from Belgium has not only archived several EWS wins, but also won a Downhill World Cup race and got second in Worlds ´18. How he dealt with his 2019 season and when he will switch to downhill racing - in the latest episode of PUMPED!
Episode 1 (in German) is about Nina Hoffmann. The 23-year-old is one of the most exciting German downhill hopefuls in a long time and last year she conquered three podium places in the Downhill World Cup. How the former professional javelin thrower from Thuringia became a world-class mountain biker, she talks about with Tobias Woggon at Schwalbe's podcast premiere.
