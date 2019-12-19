Podcast: Scotty Laughland on Making a Career out of Having Adventures by Bike

Words Chris Hall / Photo Justin Whiting
This week on the Downtime Podcast I’m joined by Scotty Laughland. We chat about his journey from World Cup downhill racer, to racing Enduro World Series. Then a stint as a presenter, and on into his current role as someone who creates his own video content and stories for a number of brands. This means Scotty gets to travel the world, riding his bike with some of the top riders on the planet. Scotty shows that you don’t need to be a racer to make a living from riding bikes. Hit play below and give it a listen.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/scotty-laughland/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
