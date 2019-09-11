Podcast: Snowshoe Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall : Photo Andy Vathis
Snowshoe was the most exciting finale to a World Cup season ever! Join me, Eliot and Neko to find out more about what went on. Hit play and hear how Neko and the team designed the track, and what they were looking to achieve, the challenges the riders faced, and who really delivered at this amazing race.
