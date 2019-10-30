Podcast: Soundbites from Brandon Semenuk, Andreu Lacondeguy, Tyler McCaul & Others at Red Bull Rampage

Oct 30, 2019
by Mike Powell  

Red Bull Rampage is the most insane event in all of sports. The bikers are gladiators and the desert is their Colosseum. I take a trip down to Utah to check out the event and get quick interviews with the riders and more. It’s a do not miss episode from a do not miss event.

Rampage Show Notes:

2:00: Lead up to Rampage

4:30: Josh Bender, Legend

7:30: Derek Westerlund, Freeride Entertainment

10:11: Dusty Wygle, Nitro Circus

12:50: Brett Rheeder’s Mom

15:00: Bienvenito, Rider

17:45: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30

Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it up

20:00: John Collinson, Pro Skier

22:00: Casey Brown, Rider

23:00: Bienvenito part 2

24:00: Tom Van Steenbergen

26:00: Cam Zink, Rider

28:45: Diggers

31:00: Andreu Lacondeguy, Rider

34:00: Tyler McCaul, Rider

35:40: Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code TPM20

10 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone

37:40: Brandon Semenuk, Rider

40:00 Andy Farrington and Michelle Parker

44:00: Colin Collins, Pro Skier

45:00: Mike “Hucker” Clark, Pro BMXER

48:00: Brett Tippie, Legend

Semenuk Rheeder and TVS Take the podium and Rampage 2019.


Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Red Bull


