Podcast: Soundbites from Brandon Semenuk, Andreu Lacondeguy, Tyler McCaul & Others at Red Bull Rampage



Rampage Show Notes:

Red Bull Rampage is the most insane event in all of sports. The bikers are gladiators and the desert is their Colosseum. I take a trip down to Utah to check out the event and get quick interviews with the riders and more. It's a do not miss episode from a do not miss event.2:00: Lead up to Rampage4:30: Josh Bender, Legend7:30: Derek Westerlund, Freeride Entertainment10:11: Dusty Wygle, Nitro Circus12:50: Brett Rheeder's Mom15:00: Bienvenito, Rider17:45: Stanley20:00: John Collinson, Pro Skier22:00: Casey Brown, Rider23:00: Bienvenito part 224:00: Tom Van Steenbergen26:00: Cam Zink, Rider28:45: Diggers31:00: Andreu Lacondeguy, Rider34:00: Tyler McCaul, Rider35:40: Spy Optic37:40: Brandon Semenuk, Rider40:00 Andy Farrington and Michelle Parker44:00: Colin Collins, Pro Skier45:00: Mike "Hucker" Clark, Pro BMXER48:00: Brett Tippie, Legend