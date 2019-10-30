Podcast: Soundbites from Brandon Semenuk, Andreu Lacondeguy, Tyler McCaul & Others at Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is the most insane event in all of sports. The bikers are gladiators and the desert is their Colosseum. I take a trip down to Utah to check out the event and get quick interviews with the riders and more. It’s a do not miss episode from a do not miss event.
Rampage Show Notes:
2:00: Lead up to Rampage
4:30: Josh Bender, Legend
7:30: Derek Westerlund, Freeride Entertainment
10:11: Dusty Wygle, Nitro Circus
12:50: Brett Rheeder’s Mom
15:00: Bienvenito, Rider
20:00: John Collinson, Pro Skier
22:00: Casey Brown, Rider
23:00: Bienvenito part 2
24:00: Tom Van Steenbergen
26:00: Cam Zink, Rider
28:45: Diggers
31:00: Andreu Lacondeguy, Rider
34:00: Tyler McCaul, Rider
37:40: Brandon Semenuk, Rider
40:00 Andy Farrington and Michelle Parker
44:00: Colin Collins, Pro Skier
45:00: Mike “Hucker” Clark, Pro BMXER
48:00: Brett Tippie, Legend
