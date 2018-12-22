INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Why Carbon Expert Joe McEwan of Starling Cycles Chooses to Make Steel Bikes

Dec 22, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Jacob Gibbins

Words Chris Hall : Photo Jamie Edwards


This week, I'm joined by Joe McEwan, the main man behind Starling Cycles. Starling made quite an entrance when Steve Jones rode their 29er Murmur and started raving about how good it was. We chat about how Joe went from aerospace engineer to bike company owner, why a carbon fibre expert chooses to make steel bikes, some hot topics like 29ers, bike weight, 29 front + 27.5 rear, and Joe gives us some inside info on his latest prototypes. You can use the player above to listen.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/starling-cycles/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Yeti SB130
58420 views
Chain Reaction Cycles Won't Sell You Shimano Parts if You're in North America
52311 views
YT Officially Parts Ways With Aaron Gwin & Neko Mulally
50149 views
Field Test: Pivot Firebird 29
46417 views
Win a 100% Aircraft Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41463 views
2018 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
39521 views
MUST WATCH: Kade Edwards & Kaos Seagrave Shut Whistler Down - Sound of Speed
38466 views
Field Test: Trance vs Sensor vs Habit vs SB130
34743 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023880
Mobile Version of Website