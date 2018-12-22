Podcast: Why Carbon Expert Joe McEwan of Starling Cycles Chooses to Make Steel Bikes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Jamie Edwards
This week, I'm joined by Joe McEwan, the main man behind Starling Cycles. Starling made quite an entrance when Steve Jones rode their 29er Murmur and started raving about how good it was. We chat about how Joe went from aerospace engineer to bike company owner, why a carbon fibre expert chooses to make steel bikes, some hot topics like 29ers, bike weight, 29 front + 27.5 rear, and Joe gives us some inside info on his latest prototypes. You can use the player above to listen.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/starling-cycles/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
0 Comments
Post a Comment