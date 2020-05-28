Podcast: Sven Martin & Andrew Neethling Bench Race & Muse About the Delayed 2020 DH Race Season

May 28, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  
Sven joins the podcast to Bench Race the delayed 2020 race season


As a professional international downhill mountain biker, and now commentator, Andrew brings 18 years of experience in all aspects of the cycling industry into podcast form with MOVING THE NEEDLE: The Andrew Neethling Podcast.


Episode #5. Bench Racing: Sven Martin joins the show to talk racing and what could have been in 2020, plus what lies ahead.





Sven Martin who is one of the big voices for MTB racing joins the podcast to bench race about what could have been and what may come in the 2020 Race Season. We recorded this episode just before the new UCI calendar was released but it is so relevant now looking towards the racing starting in September. Sven is a former professional skateboarder turned professional MTB photographer and journalist.

