Podcast: Tahnée & Kaos' Dad Talks About Bringing up Fast Kids, Running FMD Racing & More

This week on the podcast, we talk to Tony Seagrave, father to Tahnée and Kaos, head of FMD Racing, and half of MarshGuard, to find out what being the father of two of the fastest and most stylish riders on the circuit is really like. We discuss Tony's background growing up riding BMX in London, his decision to move the family to Morzine, how the kids got into racing, the challenges of running a team, and much more. Hit play and give it a listen.
