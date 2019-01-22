INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Tahnée & Kaos' Dad Talks About Bringing up Fast Kids, Running FMD Racing & More

Jan 22, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Dan Hearn

Words Chris Hall : Photo Dan Hearn


This week on the podcast, we talk to Tony Seagrave, father to Tahnée and Kaos, head of FMD Racing, and half of MarshGuard, to find out what being the father of two of the fastest and most stylish riders on the circuit is really like. We discuss Tony's background growing up riding BMX in London, his decision to move the family to Morzine, how the kids got into racing, the challenges of running a team, and much more. Hit play and give it a listen.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/tony-seagrave/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Mr. Seagrave begins at 5:22 into the podcast.

Sry - I'm short on time - need to leave work soon.

Post a Comment



