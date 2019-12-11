Podcast: Tahnée Seagrave on Winning, Losing, Dealing With Injury & More

Dec 11, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Dan Hearn

Words Chris Hall: Photo Dan Hearn

This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Tahnée Seagrave. Tahnée started off the 2019 season with a win at the opening round of the world cup, only to be taken out in Fort William, leaving her with a serious shoulder injury. We chat about how Tahnée grew into the athlete she now is, dealing with injury, the prospect of 2020 being the most competitive season in women's downhill ever, and much more. So hit play, sit back and enjoy this chat with Tahnée.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/tahnee-seagrave/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Great Listen, This is my first year listening to the podcast and I was interested in what the programm was gonna be like after the worldcup ends. your're killing it rn. The guests and conversations are great to listen to and really insightful
  • 1 0
 Thanks so much @asapyohanes it's really good to hear that you're enjoying what I'm doing!
  • 2 0
 Thanks for sharing this @pinkbike, I hope everyone enjoys listening!!
  • 5 6
 but, does she cook?

