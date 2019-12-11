Podcast: Tahnée Seagrave on Winning, Losing, Dealing With Injury & More

Words Chris Hall: Photo Dan Hearn
This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Tahnée Seagrave. Tahnée started off the 2019 season with a win at the opening round of the world cup, only to be taken out in Fort William, leaving her with a serious shoulder injury. We chat about how Tahnée grew into the athlete she now is, dealing with injury, the prospect of 2020 being the most competitive season in women's downhill ever, and much more. So hit play, sit back and enjoy this chat with Tahnée.
