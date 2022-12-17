Podcast: Tahnée Seagrave on Dealing with Head Injuries, Concussion Protocol & More

Dec 17, 2022
by TheRideCompanion  

Tahnée Seagrave joins Olly Wilkins and Davi to talk about the launch of FMD Racing's new fly on the wall series 'How We Roll'. During the episode Tahnée talks about how she was first exposed to mountain biking, her siblings and the pressure of riding on the world stage as part of the family business. Tahnée also talks openly about her battle with the effects of a concussion suffered during the 2022 season, head trauma protocol at races, loosing followers after getting injured and the steps she found helpful to rediscover herself.




Every Ride Companion episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

theridecompanion.co.uk for past episodes and more.

Posted In:
Podcasts Tahnee Seagrave


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
63390 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
63049 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
56315 views
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
51012 views
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
50755 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Mike Kazimer
50675 views
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
41896 views
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
41428 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Best bit is her answer to being asked ‘is there anyone you want to thank or shout out’ Agree, best pod going.
  • 1 0
 The best podcast out there.
  • 1 0
 All hail the companionship





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036449
Mobile Version of Website