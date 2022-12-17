Podcast: Tahnée Seagrave on Dealing with Head Injuries, Concussion Protocol & More

Tahnée Seagrave joins Olly Wilkins and Davi to talk about the launch of FMD Racing's new fly on the wall series 'How We Roll'. During the episode Tahnée talks about how she was first exposed to mountain biking, her siblings and the pressure of riding on the world stage as part of the family business. Tahnée also talks openly about her battle with the effects of a concussion suffered during the 2022 season, head trauma protocol at races, loosing followers after getting injured and the steps she found helpful to rediscover herself.
