Podcast: Talking Racing, Family & Injury With Josh Carlson

Aug 17, 2019
by Beyond The Tape  

In Episode 14 I am stoked to sit down with one of my idols, Josh Carlson. He is an absolute animal on a bike, sponsors dream, and an all-round top bloke. You can tell just how stoked he is on life by the liveliness in his voice and the passion in his words. Really happy to see him back in Australia and being a part of the growing Woolongong Scene. 


Huge thanks to Jordo and Hugh from Craftworks for the ongoing support. Head over to their site and use BTT-10 for ten percent off a wicked rig.

 

Posted In:
Interviews


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
130231 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
96106 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
89693 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
75595 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
74142 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
62791 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55266 views
First Ride: Giant's 2020 Reign E+ Wants to Go Big
46228 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Wollongong

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014538
Mobile Version of Website