Podcast: Talking Racing, Family & Injury With Josh Carlson

In Episode 14 I am stoked to sit down with one of my idols, Josh Carlson. He is an absolute animal on a bike, sponsors dream, and an all-round top bloke. You can tell just how stoked he is on life by the liveliness in his voice and the passion in his words. Really happy to see him back in Australia and being a part of the growing Woolongong Scene.Huge thanks to Jordo and Hugh from Craftworks for the ongoing support. Head over to their site and use BTT-10 for ten percent off a wicked rig.