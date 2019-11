In this episode, I had the pleasure of talking with the recently crowned Junior World Champion Kye A'Hern. We talk about growing up in an elite sporting family, the difference of world champs, and what it's like joining a team with Troy Brosnan.As always, I would like to thank the legends at Craftworks Cycles and FSR Media House for all the support.I hope you enjoy the episode and please subscribe where ever your pods get cast