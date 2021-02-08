Podcast: The Career that Almost Didn't Happen - Tracey Hannah

@svenmartinphoto
Tracey Hannah is a legend of the sport of Downhill MTB. Tracey won the 2019 WC DH overall title and has multiple WC race wins. This career almost didn't happen though! She was basically pushed out the sport with little to no support but made a return after a 5-year break and won that very first World Cup race back! She has announced her retirement from WC DH. We chat about her early beginnings, her amazing attitude, bouncing back from career-ending injuries and so much more. She is a true inspiration.
