INTERVIEWS

Podcast: The Insane Life & Times of Casey Brown

Jun 25, 2019
by Mike Powell  

Casey Brown has one hell of a story. This bad ass mountain biker’s life has been filled with twists and turns that I will not spoil in this intro. I will say that Casey had an upbringing different than anyone’s that I have met in my life. Based on all that Casey shares, you would think that she would have a totally different, maybe even strange personality. I found none of that, what I did find was an amazing athlete who knows all about highs and lows. It’s another incredible story.

Casey Brown Show Notes:

1:30: Traveling and growing up in Barn Bay, NZ

13:00: Moving inland, learning to bike, divorce, and losing everything in a fire

21:15: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30

Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it up

22:45: Leaving her mom, Revelstoke, and her first real bike

28:00: The myth of her brother, skiing, and biking

32:40: Crankworx at 16

38:15: Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code powell20

10 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone

39:45: Losing her brother, focusing on going pro, sending it in the wrong headspace

42:30: 2012 is the year it all happens, being a woman in the bike world, and competition

50:00: Changing things up in 2016, TGR, and other film projects

56:00: Rampage

60:00: Inappropriate Questions

MENTIONS: @ThePowellMovement


