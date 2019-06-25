Podcast: The Insane Life & Times of Casey Brown

Casey Brown has one hell of a story. This bad ass mountain biker’s life has been filled with twists and turns that I will not spoil in this intro. I will say that Casey had an upbringing different than anyone’s that I have met in my life. Based on all that Casey shares, you would think that she would have a totally different, maybe even strange personality. I found none of that, what I did find was an amazing athlete who knows all about highs and lows. It’s another incredible story.Casey Brown Show Notes:1:30: Traveling and growing up in Barn Bay, NZ13:00: Moving inland, learning to bike, divorce, and losing everything in a fire21:15: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it up22:45: Leaving her mom, Revelstoke, and her first real bike28:00: The myth of her brother, skiing, and biking32:40: Crankworx at 1638:15: Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code powell2010 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone39:45: Losing her brother, focusing on going pro, sending it in the wrong headspace42:30: 2012 is the year it all happens, being a woman in the bike world, and competition50:00: Changing things up in 2016, TGR, and other film projects56:00: Rampage60:00: Inappropriate Questions