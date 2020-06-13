Podcast: Danny MacAskill Joins the The Lockdown Companion in Vol13

Jun 12, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  
The Lockdown Companion with Danny Macaskill and Olly Wilkins

The one with Danny Macaskill...

On this episode of The Lockdown Companion Davi and Olly Wilkins are joined by Danny Macaskill. During the episode we discuss Danny's unique approach to lockdown, his newfound love for e-bike adventures, discuss his early influencers and talk about trips of a life time that sometimes go wrong. There's the usual dose of randomness and, a challenge for the listeners to get involved with!

Prefer to watch the full video episode?

Dannys Heckler ebike
Danny, Duncan and Rory's approach to Lockdown is unique but, AWESOME. It was also interesting hear about some of Danny's multiple battery ebike adventures in the Scottish Highlands

The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe and thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Podcasts Danny Macaskill


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
133098 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
74431 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
67750 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
66979 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
45434 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
39244 views
Bike Check: Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020
31762 views
Bike Check: Taj Mihelich's Chromag Stylus
31111 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 tup

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007623
Mobile Version of Website