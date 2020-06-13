Podcast: Danny MacAskill Joins the The Lockdown Companion in Vol13

Danny, Duncan and Rory's approach to Lockdown is unique but, AWESOME. It was also interesting hear about some of Danny's multiple battery ebike adventures in the Scottish Highlands

The one with Danny Macaskill...On this episode of The Lockdown Companion Davi and Olly Wilkins are joined by Danny Macaskill. During the episode we discuss Danny's unique approach to lockdown, his newfound love for e-bike adventures, discuss his early influencers and talk about trips of a life time that sometimes go wrong. There's the usual dose of randomness and, a challenge for the listeners to get involved with!Prefer to watch the full video episode?The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast @odub_23 on everything.Enjoy, stay safe and thanks for listening!